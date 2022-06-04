NewsHound

Carmichael: SNP’s selfishness over windfall tax shows they are not a progressive, centre-left party

By | Sat 4th June 2022 - 4:47 pm

Writing in The Scotsman yesterday, Alistair Carmichael said:

Kirsty Blackman MP, speaking on the BBC earlier this week, made clear the SNP’s outrage that North Sea oil and gas profits might be used to support the wrong sort of struggling family – that is, struggling families who live south of the River Tweed.

Scotland’s self-proclaimed “progressive” party of government has decided that solidarity and support for hard-up people across the country during the current crisis is a bridge too far. In doing so, the SNP have reminded us all of a fundamental truth – nationalism and progressive politics simply do not mix.

He continued:

Reasonable people can disagree about the exact level of redistribution that is fair or realistic or practical in a modern society. It is a basic principle of progressive politics, however, that sharing across our communities in order to alleviate poverty and hardship for hard-pressed families is a ‘Good Thing’.

Nationalists are perfectly entitled to disagree with that progressive principle – but if they disagree with it then they probably ought to give up the con of calling themselves progressive…

What matters to them is not the progressive ideal but the nationalist identity…

It is all the more disgusting and disheartening given that the SNP showed no qualms about taking money when it was flowing freely northward during the pandemic, and indeed stamping a saltire on it for their own ends…

The SNP were using that temporary monetary boost from the Treasury to fund their permanent campaign promises. Now the budget boost has stopped, and the Scottish Government has a looming £3.5 billion hole in its balance sheet…

The SNP pretend to be a “centre-left”, “socially democratic”, “progressive” movement. I have no doubt that many within the party, like Kirsty Blackman, truly believe that they hold those values.

But if you can look at the hardships of people across the UK in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and think that the answer is not more cooperation but less, then you have lost sight of what progressive politics is supposed to be about.

  • Brad Barrows 4th Jun '22 - 6:18pm

    Disappointing that Alistair Carmichael things it good politics to make a comment about Scotland accepting its fair share of UK borrowing during the pandemic. As an MP from a party that believes in Federalism, he should be arguing for borrowing powers to be devolved to the Scottish government so Scotland has the ability to respond to such emergency situations itself without having to wait to see if the UK government decides to intervene to help England from which all Barnett consequentials flow.

