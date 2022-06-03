Does 100 days of bloody war in Ukraine presage wider conflict?

One hundred days of fear. One hundred days of death. One hundred days of annihilation of cities, towns and villages.

It is 100 days since Russia launched its bloody wave of killing and destruction in Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine is not a war somewhere off. It is in the biggest country in Europe and is on the delicate border between the EU and Putin’s Russian sphere of influence.

The impacts on Europe are immense and growing. From the need for countries such as Poland to house millions of refugees to the need to urgently rewire economies dependent on Russian and Ukrainian wheat and vegetable oil. And there is the vexed question of Russian gas and oil which props up some European economies and pumps funds back into the Kremlin’s murderous war machine.

Sanctions and reluctant measures to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels are having an impact. But like the supply of weapons, it is proving too little too late.

As Michal Siewniak wrote earlier, the refugee problem is immense: 7.8 million people have fled Ukraine, mostly women and children and people over 65. Eight million have been displaced internally within Ukraine.

What Russia had planned a shock and awe campaign lasting a few weeks has failed. The capital Kiev has not fallen. But up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers being killed every day. The number of injured is not known but the battlefield estimate is that three times more fighters are wounded than die. Civilians are being targeted. War crimes are being committed.

The town of Bucha has become an emblem of the Russian barbarity but the savagery is widespread. There have been horrific atrocities. Murder torture and rape. Victims dumped in mass graves. People murdered and left in streets to be eaten by scavengers. Looting and arson by ill-disciplined Russian troops.

As the war marches destructively on, we are in danger of becoming hypnotised by numbers. To becoming immune to the images on our screens as though they are from movies about the Second World War. We have seen 100 days of horror. How many hundreds of days more must the people of Ukraine endure? How many more men, women and children must be slaughtered, maimed and traumatised before this act of aggression by Russia comes to an end?

The west seems not to have understood how much weaponry it takes to repel a foe like Russia which has no regard for the life of its own troops or for the lives of the Ukrainian troops, volunteers and civilians. Weapons have been supplied by the west but too little and too late.

There are glimmers of hope. If we have learnt anything from this cruel, brutal invasion is the people of Ukraine have spirit. The Ukrainians won the Eurovision song contest and they duffed the Scots at football. They face Wales this weekend. That will lead to split loyalties. Many in the UK will be rooting for the home nation. Others will want to cheer Ukraine onward.

But winning football or a song contest may lift a nation’s spirit but it will not win a David and Goliath war in Eurasia.

At stake is not just the future of Ukraine but the ability of the west to stand up to Russian aggression. It is not difficult to imagine if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, even in a limited way, that China will try to possess Taiwan. Or Kim Jong-un will launch missiles into South Korea or across the sea to Japan.

We are approaching a point where the delicate, difficult balance between east and west is at the cusp. Will it collapse leading to widespread war? Or do we have the strength to face down destructive forces?

That means more weapons, more diplomacy and more facing down threats. Making seemingly impossible decisions about priorities, weaponry and sanctions possible. Are our world leaders up to that?

How many more lives must be sacrificed. How many more people must be traumatised. How many more families must be broken. Before we give peace a chance?

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.