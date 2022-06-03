There is a lot to celebrate this weekend. I hope that most of us will have an opportunity to rest and relax a bit!

However, it is incredibly sad that today marks 100 days since Russia started its invasion on Ukraine.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified a total of 4,169 civilian deaths during Russia’s military attack on Ukraine as of June 1, 2022. Of them, 268 were children. Furthermore, 4,982 people were reported to have been injured. However, the real numbers could be higher.

There were approximately 13,000 non-fatal injuries

At least 15 million people were displayed (more than the total population of Los Angeles)

There are 2,300 destroyed buildings

So many Ukrainians were forced to flee. So many had to leave behind members of their families, husbands, fathers or livelihoods.

BBC reports that:

Poland has taken in 3,544,995 refugees

Romania 972,203

Russia 945,007

Hungary 654,664

Moldova 473,690

Slovakia 446,755

Belarus 27,308

BBC also claims that as of 24 May, 115,000 Ukrainian visas had been issued, out of 135,600 applications, and as at 23 May, 60,100 visa holders had arrived in the UK.

The British government continues to claim that it is leading the way in support for Ukraine. However, is the truth quite the opposite? Could the government have done more? The Help for Ukraine Scheme, which was poorly designed, delays in payments for host families or lack of provision at the local level for Ukrainian refugees; these are only a few real examples of government’s incompetence. Having said that, nothing can be taken away from the phenomenal support from thousands of individuals and grassroots organisations, which are making an incredible difference to so many people, who fled this horrific conflict.

Let’s just hope that the war will end soon. Let’s hope that Ukrainian sovereignty can be successfully restored. Let’s hope that many Ukrainians, who were displaced, will be able to return to their country of origin. We can’t lose hope and faith. There must be a light at the end of this dark tunnel.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.