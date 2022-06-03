Crown Imperial Madness

Yesterday was a day of pageantry, cheering crowds and an unforced display of respect for the monarch from many in our nation. Boris Johnson’s government has now crowned that achievement with proposals that will make the UK a laughing stock worldwide. Proposals to bring back imperial measurements fly in the face of modernity and the needs of enterprise. But they suit the needs of this out of touch government, which seems to believe that if we bring back crowns on beer glasses and allow grocers to sell only in imperial measures it will lift the popular mood.

Although this scheme is the brainchild of Jacob Rees Mogg, who seems to be living in the century before last, business minister Paul Scully is the fall guy who today is presenting the daftest idea to come out of any government’s stable in decades. Not so much Build Back Better as Build Back Backwards.

We seem to have lost any aspirations under this government. Any ambitions to making the dream of making the possible, but challenging, happen. Instead, we have a discredited prime minister lusting for yesterday and desperate for any scrap of positive publicity. It’s a government without leadership, without strategy and if it remains in office, we won’t have much of future.

I think even the government is embarrassed about this proposal. There is not even a link to the consultation in it’s press release. But wanting to hear messages that will be music to Jacob Rees Mogg’s ears, the government only asks consumers whether they want measures in imperial or imperial and metric. Not only in metric. And it asks whether consumers have experience of buying only in imperial measurements but not of buying only in metric measurements.

There is nothing wrong with the proposal to allow the crown to be engraved on pint glasses. The usual standard marks must remain on the glass and with most pint glasses these days branded with the beer or lager name, it’s going to get crowded with a crown on the glass.

The proposal to return to crown imperial has been celebrated by the Daily Telegraph but derided by the rational world. According to the Guardian, one Tory cabinet member said the imperial measures policy was “absolutely bananas”. Another cabinet source said they had “no idea which muppet had come up with that idea”. This is an idea too daft for even the Muppets. Tory peer and Asda boss Lord Rose said: “I’ve never heard such nonsense in my life. I mean, we have got serious problems in the world and we’re now saying let’s go backwards. Does anybody in this country below the age of about 40 know how many ounces there are in a pound?” The British Retail Consortium which represents the major retail operations said updating product labels to include imperial measurements could push prices up. The head of the National Market Traders Federation dismissed the plans as “nostalgia” and said they would create extra difficulty for market traders. Ministers, let alone young people, can’t fathom the imperial system.

This government has struggled for years to have the intellectual capacity to deal with the issues of our times.

In proposing this bizarre measure, it is looking as nutty as a one kilogram fruitcake. The government is clearly going bananas. My bi-measurement greengrocer says there are around seven bananas to a kilogram, so I reckon this crackers government is now equivalent to a tonne of bananas.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.