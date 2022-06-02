Alex Cole-Hamilton’s Platinum Jubilee tribute to the Queen

Today Scottish political leaders paid tribute to the Queen’s 70 year reign. This is what Alex Cole-Hamilton had to say:

During the Queen’s reign she has seen 14 Prime Ministers come and go and has met with 13 out of the last 14 US Presidents. She has represented this country and the Commonwealth around the world with unfaltering poise and distinction.

In a world that can sometimes seem sadly and increasingly defined by shallow self-interest, Her Majesty has long served as an exquisite example of the best of Britishness: humility, service, dedication to duty, dignity, and forbearance.

She has been a pillar of comfort and reassurance during times of uncertainty and emergency. Whether that be as a young Princess broadcasting during World War 2; when she ascended to the throne of post-war Britain at the age of just 27; or indeed her recent intervention in the early days of the Pandemic when her broadcast, normally reserved for Christmas, provided a desperately needed sense of hope and perspective amidst the darkest of days.

I’d like to thank Her Majesty for her incredible long years of service, and to wish her the very happiest Platinum Jubilee.