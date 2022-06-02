The Voice

Ed Davey’s Platinum Jubilee Message

By | Thu 2nd June 2022 - 5:07 pm

As the nation gets ready to either throw themselves into bunting and street parties or steadfastly ignore what is going on, Ed Davey paid tribute to the Queen:

I would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s remarkable reign which has been the bedrock of our country for the past 70 years. The Queen has led our country through both good and challenging times, and for that we owe Her Majesty a great gratitude.

One of the particular joys of any royal Jubilee is seeing how it brings people together. In every corner of our country from Caithness to Cornwall, communities will be coming together this weekend – which will be extra special, given how we weren’t able to gather during the pandemic.

So whether for a concert, street party or parade, I hope we can all share in the joy and festivities – together.

 

