Mary Reid

Queen’s Birthday Honours

By | Thu 2nd June 2022 - 3:07 pm

We have scanned the Honours List but couldn’t spot any Lib Dems this time.

Of course, members may be honoured for their professional  as well as their political achievements, so do please tell us of anyone we should be congratulating. Drop an email to [email protected] and we’ll add them to this post.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Lofty
    James [email protected] did say " hopefully " the future will be better! You can only hope that future governments see the light and devise welfare and social care poli...
  • James Fowler
    @Nonconformistradical. Not really. CGT for primary residences would generally past the poorest by as irrelavent, ditto bringing in full NI. Lifting the tax thre...
  • Joe Bourke
    Those of working age can pay more in tax if they are paying less in rents and mortgages. Final salary pensions would need far less contributions from profits if...
  • Richard Whelan
    I will be coming to help between Tuesday and Friday next week....
  • Barry Lofty
    James [email protected] We were all young once and suffered the same or similar problems as today’s young people, but like us, if they are lucky, they will become pensi...