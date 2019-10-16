Rhys Taylor

Carbon fee and dividend – how it would work

By | Wed 16th October 2019 - 10:25 am

In my first post, I introduced the idea of carbon and fee and dividend. Now I want to look at how it would work in the UK.

Fees steadily rise and are economy-wide, paid by companies that sell fossil fuels in the UK. The tax would steadily rise at a rate set by an independent body such as the Climate Change Committee to give the policy institutional certainty and bankability. This would mean that the price of burning fossil fuels account for their true social and environmental costs.

Fees are structured around border carbon adjustments, to create a level playing field for domestic and international producers so that companies which export carbon intensive products into the UK will be subject to the same level of carbon tax as domestic producers, helping industries like the Welsh steel sector.

Dividends from carbon taxation are returned directly to individual households so they can invest in measures to reduce their own carbon footprint and offset any initial increases in energy prices. People should be able to borrow against their future dividend payments for investments in energy efficiency.

Environmental regulations are rationalised without reducing environmental protection. Eventually at least 10 direct carbon taxes would be rationalised into a single unified price paid for emitting carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the UK. For example, we would no longer need the Climate Change Levy, but we should continue with energy efficiency standards and energy labelling.

What would the impact be?

Estimates suggest that we could prevent 230,000 premature deaths over 20 years from improved air quality alone, on top of climate change reversal and we could also create 2.8 million extra jobs.

The REMI Study in the US examined the effect of a progressive fee and dividend (F&D) carbon tax, starting at $10 per ton of CO2 on the national economy as well as the economies of nine regions of the US. The study then compared these results to the baseline case where there is no price on carbon.

Study Highlights:

  • CO2 emissions decline 33% after only 10 years, and 52% after 20 years relative to the baseline, $0/ton of CO2 case.
  • National employment increases by 2.1 million jobs after 10 years, and 2.8 million after 20 years. This is more than a 1% increase in total US employment we don’t get without a carbon fee!
  • 13,000 lives are saved annually after 10 years, with a cumulative 227,000 American lives saved over 20 years.
  • $70-$85 billion increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 2020 on, with a cumulative increase in national GDP due to F&D of $1.375 trillion.
  • Maximum cost-of-living increase by 2035 is 1.7-2.5%, depending on region. That’s 1 year’s normal inflation spread over 20 years.

This policy change would give notice to fossil fuel companies that we will no longer tolerate practices which put profit before planet, but that we’re serious about providing business with the means to change and provide citizens with the financial resource through green jobs and a financial return on carbon taxes to meet our responsibility to the planet.

Importantly, it would firmly position the Liberal Democrats as a party serious about the climate crisis and as a party committed to supporting households to weather the changes needed to protect our environment for future generations.

* Rhys Taylor is a Councillor in Cardiff and PPC for Cardiff North.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Robert Johnston 16th Oct '19 - 10:51am

    I have also written in LDV and elsewhere on the benefits of a carbon tax and strongly support it. However, implementation has some serious challenges and associated choices. Problem with where the dividends would go – I would like to see the idea of a negative carbon tax worked out; this would provide dividends to developing carbon capture and similar technologies as well as tax claims for energy efficiency in the home. This may also avoid upsetting the indented correction to the price mechanism.

    Tariffs are also problematic and would have to be negotiated within WTO rules – forming a carbon club with similar countries and blocks would be the way forward. But slow. UK alone won’t achieve much other than feeling good about itself.

    A link to the REMI Study would be nice.

  • John Marriott 16th Oct '19 - 11:05am

    And how many angels CAN stand on the end of a pin? We are in grave danger of over complicating what ought to be a no brainer. The world is getting warmer. Can we really do anything to cool it down? (Answers on a sheet of A4.) Mind you, until we can get the major polluters on board, we are just p…..g in the wind!

  • Thomas 16th Oct '19 - 11:51am

    Robert Johnson – “Tariffs are also problematic and would have to be negotiated within WTO rules – forming a carbon club with similar countries and blocks would be the way forward. But slow. UK alone won’t achieve much other than feeling good about itself.” – we can get the EU on board with carbon tariff, as Macron is also rumoured to be favour of such proposal. We can even win over the US if the Democrats win the upcoming election. Carbon tariff will be deducted for countries that have their own carbon tax program.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 16th Oct - 11:42am
    ................So one has to admire Johnson’s chutzpah in going for this solution now........... Not a good choice of words as 'chutzpah' smacks of approval rather...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 16th Oct - 11:32am
    It is difficult fo those who believe in a European Community to understand how so many of our countrymen/women are prepared for a No Deal...
  • User AvatarAlan Roughley 16th Oct - 11:26am
    Please look at a map! Yorkshire alone may sound romantic but ignores the rest of Northern England. Take the North West, tall and thin from...
  • User AvatarRoland Postle 16th Oct - 11:20am
    @theakes The questioning in that ComRes poll was very different to usual polls. Instead of asking "if there was another referendum how would you vote"...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 16th Oct - 11:05am
    And how many angels CAN stand on the end of a pin? We are in grave danger of over complicating what ought to be a...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 16th Oct - 10:59am
    John Marriott: Your remark about economic decline not bothering leavers is certainly true of many of them, but not all. Our hope lies in those...