Paul Walter

Brexit: the penny drops as Sir Humphrey is wheeled in amidst the “whiff of sexism”

By | Wed 16th October 2019 - 8:55 am

Sir Ivan Rogers, former UK ambassador to the EU, had to have an uncomfortable conversation with the then Prime Minister, Theresa May in 2016. He told her:

…you have made three commitments in good faith to different audiences, but they are not really compatible with each other.

You have said to the Irish, under no circumstances will a hard border be erected across the island of Ireland.

You have said to the Democratic Unionist community under no circumstances will there be divergence from the rest of Great Britain.

And you have said to the right of your own party that you are heading out of the customs union.

You can’t do all three. You have got to choose two of the three.

The government has spent the last three years trying to square the circle of those three commitments, without success.

PM Johnson seems to have realised that this conundrum has to be solved, and has gone for the “put the border down the Irish sea” solution, previously rejected by the Theresa May as something no British Prime Minister would ever accept. It was also rejected by the DUP.

So one has to admire Johnson’s chutzpah in going for this solution now.

And one also has to admire whichever “Sir Humphrey” came up with the following face-saving formula to wriggle out of criticism of this proposal:

Northern Ireland would de jure be in the UK’s customs territory but de facto in the European Union’s

…I suppose we might have known that Johnson would use Latin to try to emerge Houdini-like from his Irish problem.

Johnson appears to be using his rugby captaining skills to push all this through. “Bullshit baffles brains” seems to be his motto.

As Amber Rudd has suggested, there is a “whiff of sexism” in how the European Reform Group beat back Theresa May’s proposals but are looking to welcome Johnson’s equally flawed plans.

In other words, the suggestion is that the ERG is going along with Johnson simply because he has a Johnson.

Ay thang yaw!*

Embed from Getty Images

* For the benefit of anyone born after 1960, this was one of the catch-phrases of the great comedian Arthur Askey (pictured).

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

