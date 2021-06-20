Careful With That Progressive Alliance

It has concerned me for some time that as Liberal Democrats we spend an inordinate amount of time discussing pacts and electoral arrangements, and then complain the media is rarely interested in what we stand for, only in whom we will work with in the event of a hung Parliament.

The fantastic Chesham and Amersham by-election result will probably fuel this debate further.

Before discussing arrangements over who should stand down where, should we not consider what is likely to happen politically were such an endeavour to be successfully undertaken? I have a major concern about the Party going down the pacts route.

It is not our ability to give ground and surrender future opportunity that worries me most, we’ve been there before with the Liberal/SDP Alliance, and in more recent times single seat arrangements with the Greens, although they were hardly convincing examples of pacts delivering the expected success. The problem will be the Labour Party.

The Labour Party talks about pluralism from time to time but rarely, and certainly never at the national level, do they agree to anything substantial being put into practice. Can anyone put their finger on Liberal legislation that emerged from the Special Cabinet Committee set up after the 1997 election to ‘involve’ the Party in Tony Blair’s ‘Big tent’? Me neither, and I was there.

The Labour Party has to be persuaded to put its programme for Government on hold for one election in order to participate in an administration with one agreed policy, which is to change the electoral system to one that is proportional. That is the policy most of those advocating for a progressive alliance are calling for, and if Labour cannot, and won’t agree to just that, then what is the point. Further, to then waste valuable campaign time negotiating a deal with just the Greens, an illiberal competitor party that mostly wants to tell people how to live their lives rather than enable them to make their own decisions about how they wish to live, strikes me as electoral surrender.

The problem with pre-election pacts, rather than informal arrangements such as the pre 1997 one between Labour and ourselves where we stand but don’t work in different seats, is that you cannot be sure where, or even if, a voter’s likely second choices will be used the way the pact hoped. There is a danger that in some seats such a narrowing of voter choice will entrench the support of the candidate whom it was hoped would be unseated.

Arrangements, where each party aims its firepower away from the other in seats it has the least chance of defeating the Conservative Candidate were proven in 1997 to be a better way, but is that enough, don’t we want more than just swapping a Tory Cabinet for a Labour one?

First Past the Post is the problem that can only be resolved by winning enough seats under its system. Not necessarily a majority, but a big enough wedge of MPs to force another or others to accept a Queen’s Speech with an electoral reform bill, probably followed by another election.

But before that the ground for such a change and possibly other reforms to how we govern ourselves needs to be prepared.

The Scottish Parliament was a consequence of the Scottish Constitutional Convention that brought together all parts of civic society to look at ways forward for self-government. The Conservatives refused to take part, so that’s a bonus if they refused to take part in a UK Constitutional Convention tasked with looking at all aspects of our unwritten constitution.

It isn’t inevitable that the Convention would conclude in recommending a federal UK, a written constitution, a bill of rights, PR for all local and national elections, devolution to the regions, districts and towns, and tighter rules on elections and party finance, but just one of those would be a great step forward for liberal values.

The idea of a so-called progressive alliance of illiberal, authoritarian parties and ourselves is unlikely to produce the electoral benefits claimed for it, and without them there are no policy wins for Liberals.

It is back to the hard slog of winning hearts and minds street by street, ward by ward, constituency by constituency, online, on the doorstep, and through the letter-box, campaigning for what once were our flagship aims of freeing people from poverty, ignorance and conformity, alongside an all-party call for a UK Constitutional Convention.

Such a call would not only demonstrate our pluralist values wanting to work with other parties and civic society to work out better ways to resolve conflicts and involve people in decision making, but also give our spokespeople a popular policy to talk about in their rare media invitations.

* Adrian Sanders is a Focus deliver in Paignton, Devon, and was the MP for Torbay from 1997 to 2015.