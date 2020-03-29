Caring for our elderly – poor dears!

I am hearing increasing talk about “our elderly” in the current crisis.

As ever, language and clarity of expression are amongst the first victims of emergency.

I want to say a word or three about the indiscriminate use of “elderly” and particularly its emergence as a noun – as in “the elderly” or, even worse, Boris’s description of “our elderly” – poor, incompetents that we are, ready to be patronised by any passing do-gooder. Bah!

There are several different definitions of “elderly” underlying the current widespread use of the word. Regrettably, I fall into most of them. In the current, coronavirus, case, I’m also to some extent in the category of “vulnerable”. These words do not define who or what I am to a greater extent than any other characteristic – indeed, they say a lot less about me than some.

Nor am I owned by Boris Johnson, or the community in general or, indeed, by my “loved ones”. I am, unequivocally, only owned by me.



I have campaigned against the use of “the elderly” for at least 45 years. As with “the disabled” or “the mentally ill”, it reduces a person to one simple fact about them. And, of course, that fact isn’t usually very simple anyway. There are lots of types of disability or mental illness or, indeed, politics. That’s why organisations concerned with disability or ageing and older people have insisted that we always talk about older people, disabled people and so on. We are all people first; each an individual person. Shared facets of personality or experience come a long way after our individuality.

There are similar problems with “vulnerable”. It’s often followed by the unthinking cliché “in our society” when actually the most vulnerable people are outside conventional society. A friend, a former Labour Care Minister, used to argue strongly against the easy, indiscriminate use of the word. Being vulnerable, he said, is a circumstance, an event, a condition. It’s not an irrevocable state of being which defines the person behind that fact. Indeed, it’s often temporary: being over-70 increases vulnerability in 2020. In 1919, it was people under 50. Regrettably, being poor still increases vulnerability everywhere and at every time because it is associated with underlying health and living conditions.

Over the years, colleagues and I have usually persuaded politicians, journalists and others concerned with ageing and older people to talk about people: as in “an older person”. That gets lost when a crisis or emergency strikes and powerful people revert to easy, unthinking language which emphasises their own importance and authority.

It needs to be challenged. Every time.

Alternatively, you could carry on patronising me. I might well relish what happens next.

* Gordon Lishman is over 70 and has campaigned for older people and on issues concerned with ageing societies for about 50 years. Nowadays, he does it with more feeling!