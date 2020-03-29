Put your questions to Lib Dem CEO and Party President

Mike Dixon took over as Lib Dem CEO just before the General Election. He’s had to deal with an unexpected election, a change of leader and president and the impact of a global pandemic on our operations.

Mark Pack took over as Party President in January.

It’s been an emotional, tumultuous, frenetic few months for the party. From the crushing disappointment of the General Election to the recent cancellation of our York conference and the postponement of the leadership election.

Mike and Mark will be taking questions from party members in an online Q & A on Tuesday night. If you are a member, you should have received an invitation to register in your email March newsletter.

Had the York conference gone ahead, they would have done this at some ridiculously early hour and very few people would have turned up.

However, nobody will have a hangover at 6:30 on a Tuesday night and, let’s face it, we’re all stuck at home unless we’re working in a key job.

It is important to hold those in powerful positions in the party to account – so please can as many of you as possible turn up for this.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings