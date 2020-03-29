Why postponing the leadership is a good decision setting a new challenge to those who wish to lead us.

Not only do I agree with the difficult decision to postpone the leadership election, I believe also that it is an opportunity to set a challenge to those wishing to lead us.

Declare your intention this year, pull together a team around you and set out your vision for Britain, our party and our philosophy in a book or manifesto. Tell us about it at Spring Conference and hustings so that we can elect you and give us time to debate and fine tune the vision by Autumn Conference. Build on the vision and build the party by leading for as long as Charles or Paddy.

Since December I have been concerned that we were rushing to select our next leader too soon. Before Covid-19 many of us were in a state of shock with the populist Johnson’s election victory, his majority, and his Cabinet of Brexiteers. A subsequent leadership election was always going to be defined by Brexit and the failure of our Remain or People’s Vote strategy, and the perceived failures of the Stop Brexit era. An era that has now gone, Corbyn has gone, conservatism is dead and replaced by populism.

An election during these challenging times as the country pulls together to resist the Coronavirus risks alienating or even angering the public if we are seen as too self-indulgent and too political. Even fellow Lib Dems have questioned campaigning or online meetings at this time and have gone silent. The media holds our party and our politicians to a much higher standard than the Tories and Labour. I think a leadership election now would be turned against us.

The world now faces its biggest challenge for decades, bigger than the financial crisis, with some describing it as equivalent to WW2. A year from now will Johnson be riding a wave of popular sentiment like Churchill? Or will the electorate be turning against him as we reflect on the toll the crisis has taken on our communities and loved ones? Will voters be in favour of more central control and authoritarianism, or less? Will the mood be for more state control of the economy or less? Will the culture of work and commuting have changed and throw new perspective on climate change? A year from now what will be the style and direction of Labour under its new leader? How will the fallout from the Salmond acquittal affect the SNP?

Professor Sir John Curtice analysis of the election highlighted our failure to articulate what we stand for whereas everyone knows we are against Brexit. There are many voices in the Liberal Democrats who believe that we need to reaffirm our values and set out our philosophy. Let’s take our time to find a leader for the long term, like Paddy or Charles, with an aim and a vision to lead and build the party for 10 years.

* Tim Murray is Vice Chair, Wealden Liberal Democrats and Vice Chair, Campaigns, South East Region