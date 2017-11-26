NewsHound

Carmichael: Conservative ministers wrong to attend DUP Conference

By | Sun 26th November 2017 - 1:23 pm

Alistair Carmichael has criticised the appearance of two senior Conservative Ministers at the DUP’s annual Conference. The Conservatives are beholden to the DUP for a majority and in June agreed a deal with them which cost us £1 billion. The greater cost, though, is the damage to the sensitive political relationships in Northern Ireland.

Was is really necessary or wise for Damien Green to go for a dinner and Tory Chief Whip to be welcomed to the stage with such obvious pride by the DUP?

Alistair Carmichael says that it wasn’t?

The peace process is still fragile and has survived because British politicians have been prepared to rise above the usual partisan politics.

It is difficult to see how anyone in Northern Ireland and Ireland will see Conservative ministers as being anything other than part of the problem now. It was a mistake for them to go.

Ireland has been much in the headlines this weekend. Tom Brake had this to say on the comments by Ireland’s EU Commissioner that it is a “very simple fact” that “if the UK or Northern Ireland remained in the EU Customs Union, or better still the Single Market, there would be no border issue”.

No-one – absolutely no-one – wants Brexit to destroy the peace we’ve enjoyed in Ireland for two decades. But government divisions over what Brexit means are stoking tensions.

The government and its Brextremists must swallow their pride and do the right thing for Ireland and the UK. Leaving the EU does not have to mean leaving the Single Market and Customs Union. Let’s heed the warning of Ireland’s European Commissioner.

2 Comments

  • expats 26th Nov '17 - 2:57pm

    The Democratic Unionist Party’s leader has warned she will not back any plan for Northern Ireland to adopt European regulations after Brexit….Arlene Foster told her party’s conference she wanted a “sensible Brexit” with a seamless Irish border, but said Northern Ireland could not operate under different rules to the rest of the UK…

    Shakespear’s “As you like it” or “Cake and eat it”…

  • Brian Evans 26th Nov '17 - 3:46pm

    I agree that it would have been better if the Conservative elite had stayed away. But as to “Leaving the EU does not have to mean leaving the Single Market and Customs Union,” I fear that this is not the case. If these are dependent on the four freedoms being observed – which would completely undermine the reasons for leaving – then remaining in Single Market and/or Customs Union will not be compatible with Brexit, which is the main reason, in my opinion, why Brexit should be abandoned as soon as possible.

