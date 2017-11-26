Carmichael: Conservative ministers wrong to attend DUP Conference

Alistair Carmichael has criticised the appearance of two senior Conservative Ministers at the DUP’s annual Conference. The Conservatives are beholden to the DUP for a majority and in June agreed a deal with them which cost us £1 billion. The greater cost, though, is the damage to the sensitive political relationships in Northern Ireland.

Was is really necessary or wise for Damien Green to go for a dinner and Tory Chief Whip to be welcomed to the stage with such obvious pride by the DUP?

Great to have Conservative Chief Whip Rt Hon Julian Smith MP at our Party Conference. #DUP17 pic.twitter.com/1sRiNXFVws — DUP (@duponline) November 25, 2017

Alistair Carmichael says that it wasn’t?

The peace process is still fragile and has survived because British politicians have been prepared to rise above the usual partisan politics. It is difficult to see how anyone in Northern Ireland and Ireland will see Conservative ministers as being anything other than part of the problem now. It was a mistake for them to go.

Ireland has been much in the headlines this weekend. Tom Brake had this to say on the comments by Ireland’s EU Commissioner that it is a “very simple fact” that “if the UK or Northern Ireland remained in the EU Customs Union, or better still the Single Market, there would be no border issue”.

No-one – absolutely no-one – wants Brexit to destroy the peace we’ve enjoyed in Ireland for two decades. But government divisions over what Brexit means are stoking tensions. The government and its Brextremists must swallow their pride and do the right thing for Ireland and the UK. Leaving the EU does not have to mean leaving the Single Market and Customs Union. Let’s heed the warning of Ireland’s European Commissioner.

