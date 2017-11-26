So what was Vince Cable doing in Sheffield Hallam?

Twitter was awash with rumours the other night that Jared O’Mara, the MP with the racist, misogynyist and homophobic internet past, was close to resigning.

That would create a by-election in the Sheffield Hallam seat where he beat Nick Clegg in June.

In what we are sure is an entirely unrelated development, Vince Cable went to Sheffield yesterday to campaign with the new Sheffield Hallam candidate, Laura Gordon.

Fantastic day launching our campaign with @vincecable – we have a great team in Sheffield and really excited to be getting out on the doorsteps in the next few months to win back Hallam! pic.twitter.com/jyRS6lwfQe — Laura Gordon (@LibDemLaura) November 25, 2017

Spot our Joe Otten in the background there.

Vince heard all about the trees that the Labour council is going to such desperate measures to destroy.

As well as launching our campaign and doing press interviews it was great to be able to show Vince around the constituency – like Rustlings Road, site of the Council's 'Dawn Raid' last year pic.twitter.com/fKxfpKwq6l — Laura Gordon (@LibDemLaura) November 25, 2017

Laura tells us why she’s standing in this video:

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.