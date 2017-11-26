NewsHound

So what was Vince Cable doing in Sheffield Hallam?

By | Sun 26th November 2017 - 8:29 pm

Twitter was awash with rumours the other night that Jared O’Mara, the MP with the racist, misogynyist and homophobic internet past, was close to resigning.

That would create a by-election in the Sheffield Hallam seat where he beat Nick Clegg in June.

In what we are sure is an entirely unrelated development, Vince Cable went to Sheffield yesterday to campaign with the new Sheffield Hallam candidate, Laura Gordon.

Spot our Joe Otten in the background there.

Vince heard all about the trees that the Labour council is going to such desperate measures to destroy.

Laura tells us why she’s standing in this video:

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 26th Nov - 8:26pm
    BREXIT SENSATION Adam in the Archers voted to leave - BUT is now getting cold feet and changing his mind. Listen tomorrow at 2.00 pm...
  • User Avatarjayne Mansfield 26th Nov - 8:12pm
    @ frankie, I think we will have to agree to disagree on this one. I believe that by insulting the intelligence of the voters, (...
  • User AvatarMartin 26th Nov - 8:11pm
    It has been possible to be in the Single Market, Customs Union and Schengen. Various countries: Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Serbia and Liechtenstein have done so,...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 26th Nov - 7:57pm
    Sean Hyland, I'll give it a shot: I am disregarding your „apart from access to the single market“-exclusion, as you might just as well have...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 26th Nov - 7:16pm
    p.s.Michael BG There has been no musical of this subject on the stage in the era we call that of the era of the musical...
  • User Avatarfrankie 26th Nov - 7:15pm
    What puzzles me about the brave Brexiteers is there naivety (or do they secretly crave a hard Brexit). Time after time they have been told...