Carmichael: Scottish Independence is a double dose of Brexit disease

Alistair Carmichael is in blistering form in a Scotsman article in which he argues that the SNP’s push for independence is like treating the Cold with Flu.

He compares Nicola Sturgeon’s pursuit of independence against all the evidence to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s ideological trashing of the economy:

The accusation has never been that leaving the UK would be “too good” for our economy. The concern was that those advocating the nationalist cure-all were blithely or intentionally ignoring the harm to businesses and livelihoods. In Brexit and the disruption of recent weeks, we have had an abject lesson in the harm caused by ignoring reality in favour of fervently held beliefs. The only surprise is the SNP think that these failures are an endorsement.

He reminds us all what the SNP Government does (or doesn’t) with the powers that they already have:

Set aside for a moment the cack-handed, indifferent approach taken by the SNP over the aspects of the economy they are already responsible for; the drip-drip of scandals around hundreds of millions spent on overdue ferries, the reckless gambling of our taxes in the Lochaber deal, or businesses’ struggles under their watch. Even if we ignore those myriad failures, it takes some neck to concede, as the First Minister did in her conference speech, that dividing up the UK would not be a “miracle economic cure”. We are past understatement and into the world of Alice in Wonderland inverted fantasy.

He concludes:

Perhaps Nicola Sturgeon thinks she has a more innovative approach to economic cures than the rest of us – just like Truss and Kwarteng. Perhaps she knows better than professional economists, who will tell you that drawing hard barriers through your economy does fundamental harm. Perhaps the indifference to business shown by the SNP over 15 years in government is pure coincidence. Or, perhaps, as with modern medicine, we are better off ignoring the fervent believers and the snake-oil salesmen – and listening to the experts.

The damage to Scotland of being out of both unions, UK and EU, would be awful.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.