Caroline Voaden MEP on Question Time tonight

There are no MPs on the Question Time panel tonight – a function of it taking place in South Shields when there were votes taking place eon the Queen’s Speech at 5pm.

Good news for us, though. Not only are we on, but one of our new brilliant MEPs is representing us.

Caroline Voaden will be flying the Lib Dem flag tonight at 10:35 on BBC1.

Here’s the rest of the panel:

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard is in an impossible position. Scottish Labour doesn’t want independence, yet John McDonnell said on a visit to Edinburgh this Summer that Labour would allow a second referendum. On the two massive constitutional issues of our time, Labour seems to be flailing about searching for a clue.

It is fantastic to actually have a pro EU MEP on. Not sure I can remember when that happened before.

Good luck to Caroline!