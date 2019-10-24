Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey: Lib Dems will push for a referendum

By | Thu 24th October 2019 - 10:07 pm

We are trying our best to win a People’s Vote, said Ed Davey tonight.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, he talked about Boris Johnson’s failures, and said that Lib Dems would continue to work with other parties to try to secure a People’s Vote. Watch here.  He added that the important thing was to hear about an extension to Article 50 first then work out where to go next.

He pointed out that an election wouldn’t necessarily solve the Brexit issue but a People’s Vote would.

He noted that Labour had failed to support our amendment to the Queen’s speech today. It called for a People’s Vote but wasn’t called because it didn’t have Labour support.

So all that fuss last night was simply a smokescreen to detract from their failure to do what most o their supporters want.

Channel 4 later reported that the Government was going to go on strike if it didn’t get its own way on Monday.

I wonder if ministers will still be picking up their ministerial pay checks then. It’s not normal to do so if you are on strike. If they continue with that line of argument, maybe we should kick up a bit of a fuss.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Jessica Smart 24th Oct '19 - 10:37pm

    How can you campaign for a “peoples vote” and then go on to campaign at the next GE to revoke if the result goes against you? I also remember something about amendments being pointless as LD MPs were voting against the whole Queen’s speech.

  • Peter Watson 24th Oct '19 - 11:40pm

    @John Paterson “There is no conflict or confusion between the two positions.”
    I think there is unless Lib Dems state clearly that they will drop the “Revoke” policy if they secure a referendum, even if that referendum delivers another “Exit” result. Otherwise it risks undermining calls for another referendum if the party’s opponents can claim that Lib Dems will simply ignore the result if it goes against them again.

