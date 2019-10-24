Ed Davey: Lib Dems will push for a referendum

We are trying our best to win a People’s Vote, said Ed Davey tonight.

'This is Boris Johnson's failure and he has to admit that', says Lib Dem deputy leader Ed Daveyhttps://t.co/7UH7lbjvPU — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 24, 2019

Speaking to Channel 4 News, he talked about Boris Johnson’s failures, and said that Lib Dems would continue to work with other parties to try to secure a People’s Vote. Watch here. He added that the important thing was to hear about an extension to Article 50 first then work out where to go next.

He pointed out that an election wouldn’t necessarily solve the Brexit issue but a People’s Vote would.

He noted that Labour had failed to support our amendment to the Queen’s speech today. It called for a People’s Vote but wasn’t called because it didn’t have Labour support.

So all that fuss last night was simply a smokescreen to detract from their failure to do what most o their supporters want.

Channel 4 later reported that the Government was going to go on strike if it didn’t get its own way on Monday.

I wonder if ministers will still be picking up their ministerial pay checks then. It’s not normal to do so if you are on strike. If they continue with that line of argument, maybe we should kick up a bit of a fuss.

