Caron Lindsay

Sensational LIb Dem GAIN and boost for Jane Dodds

By | Thu 24th October 2019 - 11:29 pm

I have incredibly fond memories of Llandrindod Wells this Summer. I spent a very restorative weekend there and in many beautiful villages delivering leaflets and canvassing. I was so proud when Jane Dodds won.

So I am particularly thrilled to see that we have crushed the Tories in a by-election in Llandrindod Wells, taking a Powys County Council seat from them by some margin.

We didn’t stand a candidate last time.

It’s a really good sign for the General Election. Congratulations, Cllr Jake Berriman and the wonderful Llandrindod team.

Jane was well chuffed.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

