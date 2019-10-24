Sensational LIb Dem GAIN and boost for Jane Dodds

I have incredibly fond memories of Llandrindod Wells this Summer. I spent a very restorative weekend there and in many beautiful villages delivering leaflets and canvassing. I was so proud when Jane Dodds won.
So I am particularly thrilled to see that we have crushed the Tories in a by-election in Llandrindod Wells, taking a Powys County Council seat from them by some margin.
We didn’t stand a candidate last time.
Llandrindod North (Powys) result:
LDEM: 47.2% (+47.2)
CON: 34.2% (-19.6)
LAB: 18.6% (-1.2)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
No Green (-26.5) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 24, 2019
It’s a really good sign for the General Election. Congratulations, Cllr Jake Berriman and the wonderful Llandrindod team.
Jane was well chuffed.
Congrats to Jake and the @BandRLibDems team. They ran very positive and upbeat campaign, very well deserved win! https://t.co/Tkl2Eh4zUh
— Jane Dodds AS/MP 🏴🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) October 24, 2019
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings