Sensational LIb Dem GAIN and boost for Jane Dodds

I have incredibly fond memories of Llandrindod Wells this Summer. I spent a very restorative weekend there and in many beautiful villages delivering leaflets and canvassing. I was so proud when Jane Dodds won.

So I am particularly thrilled to see that we have crushed the Tories in a by-election in Llandrindod Wells, taking a Powys County Council seat from them by some margin.

We didn’t stand a candidate last time.

Llandrindod North (Powys) result: LDEM: 47.2% (+47.2)

CON: 34.2% (-19.6)

LAB: 18.6% (-1.2) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. No Green (-26.5) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 24, 2019

It’s a really good sign for the General Election. Congratulations, Cllr Jake Berriman and the wonderful Llandrindod team.

Jane was well chuffed.

Congrats to Jake and the @BandRLibDems team. They ran very positive and upbeat campaign, very well deserved win! https://t.co/Tkl2Eh4zUh — Jane Dodds AS/MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) October 24, 2019

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings