Caron’s pick of the Conference fringe – Saturday

Conference kicks off officially today. The whirlwind of debate and socialising and fringe meetings is guaranteed to have at least three things in every slot that you want to go to.

Here’s my pick of the fringe for today, all of which can be found in the directory:

Saturday lunchtime 1-2:30

Federal Conference Committee invite people to suggest ways of improving disability access at future Conferences.

I suspect the New Liberal Manifesto’s meeting with Sir John Curtice on the need for the party to have bolder messaging will be very busy, so get there early. It’s chaired by Layla and Dick Newby, our leader in the Lords is also speaking.

Social Liberal Forum has Sarah Olney and others on a radical and liberal approach to economics

Saturday mid evening 20:15-21:45

I’m liking the collaboration between ALDES (Lib Dem Engineers and Scientists) and the Young Liberals to chat all things tech

Liberal History Group launch their book asking What have the Liberals ever done for us? Layla Moran, Wendy Chamberlain and Janey Little take part.

After the disgusting Small Boats Week organised by the Government over the Summer, listen to Alistair Carmichael and others give a liberal alternative with Lib Dem Seekers for Sanctuary.

And who will win ALDC’s Campaigner’s awards?

Saturday Late night

It’s the return of the Lib Dem Disco. The Daily Mirror’s Mikey Smith has been known to get very excited about this on Twitter. Wendy Chamberlain, Munira Wilson, Josh Babarinde and Cllr Joe Harris vye for the title of DJ of the Year. It’s unmissable. Get your ticket here.

