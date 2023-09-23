The Voice

Happy 25th anniversary Bi Visibility Day

By | Sat 23rd September 2023 - 9:29 am


Happily coinciding with the first day of our first terrestrial conference since the Ice Age, today is the 25th anniversary of Bi Visibility Day, also known as “Does this thing open from the inside?” Day.

Over on Stonewall’s website, their digital officer, George Alabaster, has answered the question “Why do we need Bi Visibility Day?”:

Bi people are often the forgotten part of the LGBTQ+ community. Our experiences are commonly assumed to be the same as lesbian and gay experiences, and our identities are frequently made invisible or dismissed as something that doesn’t exist, by people both inside and outside of this community.

We face a number of negative stereotypes, the primary ones being that we’re greedy, manipulative, incapable of monogamy and unable to make our minds up – the last of which is the same as saying who we are isn’t real.

George includes this stunning statistic:

Stonewall research has exposed that for many the problem is worse than what I experienced: almost half of bi men (46 per cent) and a quarter of bi women (26 per cent) aren’t open about their sexual orientation to anyone in their family, compared to 10 per cent of gay men and just five per cent of lesbians.

This means a huge proportion of bi people are facing the harmful effects of biphobia in their daily lives – the stereotypes, the invisibility, the lack of belief that bi people exist – without the benefit of support, reassurance and acceptance from their parents, grandparents and siblings.

You can read George’s full article here.

The photo above is by Ted Eytan on Flickr CCL

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Helen Dudden
    I comment on accessible homes. Also hope to visit a factory making modular homes. Wiltshire are using these to ease a very urgent problem for Power Wheelchai...
  • Helen Dudden
    I will be doing a zoom meeting shortly on education and autism. Autism is a wide umbrella and children vary. My granddaughter is now less non verbal. I speak...
  • Duncan Greenland
    A wise,thoughtful and helpful article ! Enthusiasm within the bounds of the politically feasible ....
  • Adrian Bagehot
    "It seems likely that economic and security considerations trumps the rule of law." Economic and security considerations always trump the rule of law, ethics...
  • David Symonds
    Quite concerning that the Labour Party in Mid Beds is wanting to have a spat with the Lib Dems by claiming "false representation". Indeed the history of Labour'...