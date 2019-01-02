CCTV – What of Liberty

The UK has approximately 1 per cent of the world population and well over 10 per cent of the world’s CCTV cameras. London alone has around 422,000 CCTV cameras, and it is estimated that on an average day an individual, in London, will be captured on a camera at least 30 times. Third in line with the most CCTV cameras is Chicago, with at least 17,000. However, according to a recent report in the Chinese state media, People’s Daily, the city of Beijing now has a CCTV network that covers ‘every corner’ of the city. The total number of cameras is around 470,000. Without any obvious trace of irony, the system’s official name is ‘Sky Net’.

In George Orwell’s novel, 1984 one of the things that the protagonist Winston Smith hated was the surveillance by cameras and how the Thought Police could remotely talk to you. Someone mentioned to me that as he was coming out of Reading Station, about a year ago, someone dropped an empty packet of crisp on the floor, only to be told via a speaker to pick up the litter he discarded that had been spotted by CCTV.

We now learn that Christmas shoppers have had their faces scanned in central London as part of a police trial. The Metropolitan Police says it invited people to take part in testing the technology rather than scanning people covertly. Privacy campaigner Big Brother Watch has described the use of such technology as “authoritarian, dangerous and lawless”. In a statement, the group said that “monitoring innocent people in public is a breach of fundamental rights to privacy and freedom of speech and assembly”. Investigations by them also revealed that the system at the moment is not fully functioning as it identified a large number of innocent people as potential suspects.

The Police say the software can identify people wanted by them or the courts. There are the usual arguments made: if you are innocent, you have nothing to worry about. The case made is: progress to using such technology is a logical step especially as it allows large active surveillance when police are increasingly under pressure from cost cuts and in this age of terrorism, such technology will help to keep us safe.

There is a benefit of CCTV in identifying crime. However, research and even the Police have stated that although it has undoubtedly helped it hasn’t brought down crime as much as expected. Some examples as to why this is the case related to poor lighting and clarity of the photos taken.

The question is, increased surveillance does provide greater security but at what cost to Liberty? The increasing use of such technology will lead to total surveillance giving the government the ability to know our whereabouts around the clock. Such knowledge could be used to question or limit legitimate anti-governmental activities / populist reforms. Innocent individuals associated with people being monitored could be unnecessarily investigated.

Having security on private premises is acceptable, however, in public forum it’s, for me, questionable. The Police can always make a case based on security and protection (both things that the public care about). However, the balance to check against a technologically led Police state is that such surveillance should be allowed in authorised locations for a limited period. An individual’s movements must not be scrutinised without authority and cause. Unfortunately, such control will require independent oversight to ensure the freedom of the public is held safe.

