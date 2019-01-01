Caron Lindsay

Happy New Year, everybody!

By | Tue 1st January 2019 - 12:00 am

Happy New Year, everyone! Enjoy the Sydney fireworks which I’m posting because my friend Tom is out there at the moment and he sent me a photo of himself a while ago with the bridge in the background.

Eat, drink and have general fun in whichever way you like today because tomorrow (or Wednesday in Scotland since we have a much-needed extra bank holiday) we get on with stopping this Brexit nonsense.

Let’s hope that we can still say that we are citizens of the European Union at the end of this year.

I have started the New Year in unusually efficient form. I have changed the Golden Dozen template to 2019 already. Normally, I start the year by changing it manually every week when I do the post, cursing as I do and swearing that this week I will change it. And then sometime around March I finally get sick fed up of that malarkey and finally sort it out. But it’s done now.

Whatever you are doing,  I hope you have a great start to the year and that 2019 brings you peace, health and happiness.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 31st Dec - 11:44pm
    Lord Wallace and many comments focus on the splits in Parliament, but are the splits not just a reflection of what is happening within our...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 31st Dec - 10:40pm
    We Liberal veterans have never seen a situation quite like this, before - where both Tories and Labour in Parliament are so deeply divided, and...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 31st Dec - 10:16pm
    Much as I would like to see it, I doubt we will see many, if any, Tory or Labour MPs defect to us during 2019....
  • User Avatarpaul barker 31st Dec - 10:06pm
    8 comments, 8 by men, 7 negative but also unrealistic. We are recovering, at the present rate of improvement we could overtake Labour in as...
  • User AvatarMartin 31st Dec - 8:58pm
    I do not think this is about Labour or Conservative MPs and Councillors leaving to join our Party. This is possible and Party procedures could...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 31st Dec - 8:40pm
    @ Peter Chambers, I was amused when human traits were spoken of as part of the DNA of certain individuals who have reached a level...
Thu 3rd Jan 2019
20:00
Winchester Liberal Drinks