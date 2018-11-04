Challenges for liberalism 3: Is liberalism under threat, and how should its values be promoted?

Editor’s Note: These posts are based on a speech given by the author at an event organised by York University Liberal Democrats.

It’s certainly a difficult time for those who share our values. There’s a song we sing at Glee Club at conference, and it includes the line, “Peace, reform and liberation be our triune aspiration”. I think those are fantastic values –

promote a world in which nations and peoples live together in harmony, in which borders are dismantled, have an agenda of constantly reforming society so that we are constantly ahead of the curve in promoting a more open and fair society, and look to end oppression wherever we see it.

But those values aren’t in fashion at the moment. What’s very much in fashion is xenophobia, knee-jerk conservatism and oppression.

I think we spend too much time apologising about our values, of being embarrassed by them. Take immigration – the guy who says he has “genuine concerns” that all people who look a bit foreign are job stealing rapists is obviously not going to vote for us, but the people who might be persuaded about our values are also not going to vote for us if our message is, “the bigots have legitimate concerns, but don’t vote for them”.

There’s a lot of talk about centrism at the moment. If Europhobia and Brexism represent the Tories retreating into the comfort zone of a rose tinted past, then I think the embrace of centrism is us doing the same, only with a different view of the past. We long for the days when there was a decade and a half of vaguely socially democratic government under Blair and Brown, and we were a significant force in parliament and people liked us because we were nice and sensible and moderate.

It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee. Nobody is buying nice and sensible and moderate. Not here, not now, not in 2018.

I think it’s long past time we stopped apologising for our values, stood up and said loudly that the current xenophobic political consensus of Labour and the Tories is bollocks, and that radical liberalism has some of the solutions to the problems we face, and that we aren’t frightened about the Daily Mail screeching about us if we say so.

Because let’s be honest – the press yelling about us is far better than what they’re currently doing, which is ignoring us.

* Sarah Brown is a Liberal Democrat activist from Cambridge, an Exec member of LGBT+ Lib Dems and a former Councillor in Cambridge