LibLink: Vince Cable: Brexit’s real life impacts are already hitting the UK hard

Vince was up in Edinburgh this week (not, contrary to some reports, flying business class and staying in luxury). After an early start to do budget media stuff, he voted on the budget at 6:30 or so and caught a flight an hour later. He and Christine Jardine got to the Edinburgh West dinner at about 9:45 and both were in sparkling form.
In fact, I think that the speech Vince gave was better than his Conference speech. There was none of the schoolboy, carry-on style humour, and just a very simple, effective liberal message. He talked about needing to be honest with people about the future funding of public services – we will need to pay more tax. He talked about Brexit and our desire to stop it too, but he had plenty of vision about helping those who need it most – putting more money into Universal Credit and stopping its rollout until the problems with it are sorted out. He talked of his surprise that Labour had abstained on he Tory tax cut for better off people as he led our MPs to oppose it.
Timed to coincide with his visit was an op-ed in the Scotsman which he used to describe the detrimental impact that Brexit is already having on us:
Take Jaguar Land Rover. This great British brand employs 40,000 people in the UK and has just suffered a sales slide of 13 per cent, in large part because of the uncertain landscape of Brexit. JLR’s management has been clear about the risks of cutting ourselves off from our European neighbours and business partners. JLR is cutting jobs and has been forced to pause production. This is the real-life impact of Brexit. And what Scots are missing out on under current leadership is the creative thinking to make real change happen. After a decade of the SNP, growth is flimsy and productivity is lagging. It couldn’t be clearer that investing in people through education and mental health is the way to make the most of the talents we already have right here on our doorstep.
And he emphasised that Brexit is not inevitable:
The march proved a crucial point: Brexit is not inevitable. Where there is public and political will, there is a way. We can still secure an exit from the Conservatives’ chaotic Brexit through a People’s Vote.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
The way he got to Edinburgh should be pointed out in no uncertain terms ie strong language and what he said mentioned on facebook etc. Whilst we are the nice party that does not mean we cannot have a sting in our tail.
“needing to be honest with people about the future funding of public services – we will need to pay more tax”. This a crucial point. The budget this week has simply put-off the decisions that need to be made about funding of public services until the spending review next year and perhaps the outcome of any negotiated Brexit deal.
However, in or out of the EU, demographic trends will require an increasing level of resources devoted to health and social care and large increases in the funding required for state pensions.
The Mirrlees Review pointed the way in how the UK tax system could be reformed in ways that could significantly increase people’s welfare and improve the performance of the economy”
The review recommended the rate structure for income tax should be simplified and merged with NI.
The zero rate of VAT applied to many goods and services also came under fire as “an expensive and highly inefficient” way of helping people on low incomes. For example, charging a reduced rate of VAT on domestic fuel consumption “effectively subsidises energy use and encourages carbon emissions”. The review recommends VAT should be applied to nearly all spending to reduce complexity and avoid costly distortions to consumption choices.
Stamp duty land tax, which is paid when buying a home, should be abolished, and council tax reformed so payments are “fully proportional to house value and based on up-to-date values”. This would effectively be in place of VAT on housing consumption.
Differing tax treatments for different forms of savings have served to distort people’s decisions. The review recommended that in addition to the tax relief available on Isas and pensions, standard bank and building society accounts should be completely tax free, but interest earned above the “normal” rate of return on savings (typically the rate that can be earned on gilts) or other risky investments should be taxed as earned income.
Corporation tax effectively discourages investment financed by equity in favour of debt. Neither is the tax properly integrated with personal taxes, creating further complexity and opportunities for avoidance. To iron out these problems an allowance for corporate equity should be introduced to ensure equal treatment of equity and debt-financed investments, only profits above the “normal” rate of return should be taxed, and the tax treatment of employment, self-employment and corporate-source income should be aligned.