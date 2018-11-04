Report highlights barriers to women’s participation in politics at every level

This week, a report by the Fawcett Society highlighted barriers impeding women’s progress at every stage of the political proces.

Strategies for Success, Women’s experiences of selection and election in UK Parliament has details of things that work – most notably initiatives like the Ask her to stand campaign – and depressing experiences of discrimination at every level. The report concludes:

Significant challenges to increasing women’s representation remain at every stage of the process to becoming an MP. While a common argument is that political progression is based on merit, in practice, getting selected depends on a number of other factors which may inhibit diversity amongst political candidates and discourage women from standing for election. However, we have found indicators of possible strategies for success. In some cases, the simple act of a political leader making a call for more women to participate played an important part in individuals embarking on the process of selection. There is support too for party programmes intended to support women in this process. Importantly asking women to stand, encouraging them to see themselves as “MP material” and demonstrating that they are seen this way by their party makes a real difference. These interventions are likely to increase the number of women candidates and help equip them for the process. But a change in representation is likely to require tackling the underlying resistance to women in power, the processes that disadvantage them and other underrepresented groups, and our political culture more widely.

It contains experiences of council candidates being deselected while pregnant.

The first steps of getting involved in a political party can be difficult for women if there is no-one like them in their local party as one woman explained:

I do think it’s intimidating if you are a BME woman who isn’t very used to kind of establishment places to come into a room where there’s a lot of old white middle-class men, it can be quite intimidating.

That is why it is important for local parties to have a diverse executive – we need to walk the walk on diversity at every single level of the organisation.

This experience will be familiar to many women:

Female party members and activists spoke about, the various ways that women were “made invisible” within party structures. Participants described being spoken over, ignored, shouted at and patronised. There was a perception among many participants, across parties, that women’s voices are quietened with men dominating group conversations and meetings.

Some of the men won’t even be aware they are doing it. Back in the day, one particular man used to interrupt me every single time I opened my mouth. So I eventually took him aside and asked him why he did that. He had no idea he was doing it. He never did it again and we worked together successfully from that point. The moral of that story is to tackle that sort of behaviour when you see it – whether it is being done to you or someone else. If you do, you can take down barriers.

The sections on the selection process are quite depressing, with women recounting being asked questions that a man would never have to face. And even now the qualities people look for in a candidate favour white men.

There’s much food for thought in the report. I’m hoping that the Diversity Sub Committee of the Federal People Development Committee will look at what action this party can take to remove some of the barriers to women at every stage.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings