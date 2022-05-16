Challenging cultural and ethnic stereotypes

A week or so ago, I was asked to give a talk about how faith relates to politics and vice versa. I remember when I first came to the UK, I was told to avoid talking about both subjects and therefore I knew that running a workshop in relation to both topics might be a bit tricky!

For some, both faith and politics go hand in hand. Our political choices are guided by our religion or faith affiliation. Our beliefs often become our moral compass, which “dictates” in many cases the way we vote, or decide who to support at the polling station.

During my workshop, which was very engaging and interactive, I asked my audience what immediately springs to their mind when someone says Poland. After a short moment of hesitation, answers started to flood in: hard working, plumbers, electricians, difficult history, Battle of Britain, friendship and a lot more. During my session, I asked a number of provoking questions to ensure that the workshop participants can think outside of the box and challenge their own thinking. It was truly amazing to see how often we all generalise and stereotype people. If you are Polish, you must be a plumber, if you are a Romanian national, you might be an electrician. Pakistani? Bangladeshi? You are most certainly a taxi driver or you might be running a corner shop.

Why is it important? I believe that by winning elections last week, I was able to demonstrate that it is wrong to make assumptions. Moreover, it is far more important to look at each person as a unique individual. The “judgmental baggage” can be an obstacle in creating fruitful and positive relationships with fellow human beings. I hope that as an elected Councillor, with truly no manual skills, I will be able to demonstrate that we all contribute in different ways and our input, depending on our skill set, should be valued and recognised! Mine will be to enhance the democratic process locally by serving the community of Welwyn Garden City as their Polish Councillor!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.