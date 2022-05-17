LibLink: Christine Jardine: Boris is putting peace process in peril

As Liz Truss prepares to tell Parliament how exactly the British Government intends to ride a coach and horses through the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated by itself, Christine Jardine writes in the Scotsman about the dangers this poses to the Peace Process.

She starts by writing about how she felt when the IRA first announced its ceasefire back in 1994.

But in that moment it seemed, for the first time, that there might be a bright, positive peaceful future for the people of Northern Ireland. For everyone touched by the euphemistically named ‘Troubles’. Thirty years later, they have reached a point where they have, to a previously unimaginable extent, put the bitterness and pain of those years behind them. So to be faced with the realisation that it might all be undermined by an unnecessary dispute born of the Brexit debacle and government intransigence is astonishing.

She condemns the Government for the threat it is posing to the Union.

It is hard to avoid the suspicion that a government, under fire, struggling to get on top of a cost-of-living crisis, is using the most socially and politically fragile area of the UK as a football. More than that, it often feels as if the Conservatives are playing unacceptable games, not just with the people of Northern Ireland but with the Union.

She outlines the potential consequences of the Government’s actions:

If the Conservatives persist with their ideological approach, it could result in a trade war with our closest allies in the EU. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, and when we need to work together to support Ukraine and oppose Russian aggression in Europe, it is hard to imagine a more self-damaging approach. Worst of all, any unilateral action by the UK Government on the Protocol would only increase instability in Northern Ireland.

She calls on the Government to think again, highlighting the obvious solutions that are open to it:

This government must recognise what needs to be done now to protect that achievement. Get round the table, find a political solution with the EU.

The people of Northern Ireland, indeed all of us, deserve no less.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.