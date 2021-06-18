Caron Lindsay

Chesham & Amersham: a Lib Dem WIN we’ll be talking about for years

By | Fri 18th June 2021 - 2:20 am

Sarah Green MP.

That sounds so good.

Who would have thought that we would have turned a a huge Conservative majority and to one of over 8000 for us?

I am sitting here blubbing like anything. My first thought went back to Murray Walker’s comment about having to stop because he had a lump in his throat when Damon Hill won the F1 world championship back in the day.

I am not just ecstatic that we have won the most audacious and spectacular by-election win for generations. I am thrilled to bits that Sarah, who is pretty much where I am on most issues, is going to be a brilliant addition to our parliamentary team.

Here she is, arriving at the count:

Ok, so you want some numbers?

That works out as

Sarah: 21517
Conservative 13489
Green 1480
Labour 622
Reform 414

And her soon to be parliamentary colleagues are pretty happy:

a

 

Sarah is our third by-election winner with that name, after Sarah Olney in Richmond Park in 2016 and Sarah Teather in 2003 iin Brent.

I will remember the moment she was declared an MP. The neighbours’ milk delivery was happening at the time and I was trying to restrain two spaniels who totally objected to the milknan’s presence in our street. I just that they didn’t wake anybody up.

There will be more time to bask in this historic result in the morning, but for now, I’m going to try and sleep.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Michael 1 18th Jun '21 - 2:38am

    As the Spectator wrote: “The Chesham and Amersham by-election is on Thursday. Thank God it’s almost here — hopefully then we can stop hearing any rubbish about how the Lib Dems are set to tear down the Conservatives’ ‘blue wall’ in the home counties. As the campaign has demonstrated, the Lib Dems are miles away from being able to cause such an upset.”

    https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-lib-dems-are-utterly-lost

    or um… perhaps not 🙂 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

