Chesham & Amersham: a Lib Dem WIN we’ll be talking about for years

Sarah Green MP.

That sounds so good.

Who would have thought that we would have turned a a huge Conservative majority and to one of over 8000 for us?

I am sitting here blubbing like anything. My first thought went back to Murray Walker’s comment about having to stop because he had a lump in his throat when Damon Hill won the F1 world championship back in the day.

I am not just ecstatic that we have won the most audacious and spectacular by-election win for generations. I am thrilled to bits that Sarah, who is pretty much where I am on most issues, is going to be a brilliant addition to our parliamentary team.

Here she is, arriving at the count:

Ok, so you want some numbers?

(Chesham & Amersham) result: LDEM: 56.7% (+30.4)

CON: 35.5% (-19.9)

GRN: 3.9% (-1.6)

LAB: 1.6% (-11.2)

REFUK: 1.1% (+1.1)

BP: 0.5% (+0.5)

FA: 0.4% (+0.4)

REU: 0.3% (+0.3) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 18, 2021

That works out as

Sarah: 21517

Conservative 13489

Green 1480

Labour 622

Reform 414

And her soon to be parliamentary colleagues are pretty happy:

A fantastic result tonight for our new MP @SarahGreenLD – a testament to her dedication and that of the many @LibDems volunteers and staff who met Chesham and Amersham voters and gave them a voice after they felt left behind by Boris Johnson's Conservatives. This is huge. — Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) June 18, 2021

An absolutely stonking win with a stonking majority. Thank you Chesham & Amersham! Looking forward to the fabulous Sarah Green joining me and my @LibDems colleagues on the green benches 😁 🥳🙌🏽 https://t.co/S7o9Feiy0U — Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) June 18, 2021

Congratulations to @SarahGreenLD who has just sent a shockwave through British politics. If @libdems can beat the Tories here, we can beat them anywhere. The blue wall can be smashed by @libdems — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 18, 2021

I am so unbelievably proud of @SarahGreenLD and every @libdems member for delivering this historic by-election win! 💛🔶The Blue Wall is crumbling down. https://t.co/OPBe2BopPB — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 18, 2021

So completely thrilled to hear the news from #CheshamAndAmersham this evening. What a resounding win!!!!! Cannot wait to welcome my new colleague @SarahGreenLD to Parliament next week. Huge congratulations to her and the team on a very highly-deserved win. — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) June 18, 2021

Such a fantastic result for @SarahGreenLD 🥳

Means @LibDems Chief Whip has a busy week ahead – never been so happy at the prospect! https://t.co/urTtbTr0rj — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) June 18, 2021

Liberal Democrats WIN Chesham and Amersham! Huge congratulations to @SarahGreenLD and the amazing Lib Dem team on the ground. This is a huge triumph. #CheshamandAmersham pic.twitter.com/ho5Xn94vfs — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 18, 2021

Sarah is our third by-election winner with that name, after Sarah Olney in Richmond Park in 2016 and Sarah Teather in 2003 iin Brent.

I will remember the moment she was declared an MP. The neighbours’ milk delivery was happening at the time and I was trying to restrain two spaniels who totally objected to the milknan’s presence in our street. I just that they didn’t wake anybody up.

There will be more time to bask in this historic result in the morning, but for now, I’m going to try and sleep.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings