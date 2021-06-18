Chesham & Amersham: a Lib Dem WIN we’ll be talking about for years

Sarah Green MP.
That sounds so good.
Who would have thought that we would have turned a a huge Conservative majority and to one of over 8000 for us?
I am sitting here blubbing like anything. My first thought went back to Murray Walker’s comment about having to stop because he had a lump in his throat when Damon Hill won the F1 world championship back in the day.
I am not just ecstatic that we have won the most audacious and spectacular by-election win for generations. I am thrilled to bits that Sarah, who is pretty much where I am on most issues, is going to be a brilliant addition to our parliamentary team.
Here she is, arriving at the count:
#CheshamAndAmershambyelection #cheshamandamersham https://t.co/3fem6QfZk7
— Kate Whiting (@KWhitingReads) June 18, 2021
Ok, so you want some numbers?
(Chesham & Amersham) result:
LDEM: 56.7% (+30.4)
CON: 35.5% (-19.9)
GRN: 3.9% (-1.6)
LAB: 1.6% (-11.2)
REFUK: 1.1% (+1.1)
BP: 0.5% (+0.5)
FA: 0.4% (+0.4)
REU: 0.3% (+0.3)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 18, 2021
That works out as
Sarah: 21517
Conservative 13489
Green 1480
Labour 622
Reform 414
And her soon to be parliamentary colleagues are pretty happy:
A fantastic result tonight for our new MP @SarahGreenLD – a testament to her dedication and that of the many @LibDems volunteers and staff who met Chesham and Amersham voters and gave them a voice after they felt left behind by Boris Johnson's Conservatives. This is huge.
— Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) June 18, 2021
An absolutely stonking win with a stonking majority. Thank you Chesham & Amersham!
Looking forward to the fabulous Sarah Green joining me and my @LibDems colleagues on the green benches 😁 🥳🙌🏽 https://t.co/S7o9Feiy0U
— Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) June 18, 2021
Congratulations to @SarahGreenLD who has just sent a shockwave through British politics. If @libdems can beat the Tories here, we can beat them anywhere. The blue wall can be smashed by @libdems
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 18, 2021
I am so unbelievably proud of @SarahGreenLD and every @libdems member for delivering this historic by-election win! 💛🔶The Blue Wall is crumbling down. https://t.co/OPBe2BopPB
— Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 18, 2021
So completely thrilled to hear the news from #CheshamAndAmersham this evening. What a resounding win!!!!! Cannot wait to welcome my new colleague @SarahGreenLD to Parliament next week. Huge congratulations to her and the team on a very highly-deserved win.
— Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) June 18, 2021
Such a fantastic result for @SarahGreenLD 🥳
Means @LibDems Chief Whip has a busy week ahead – never been so happy at the prospect! https://t.co/urTtbTr0rj
— Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) June 18, 2021
Liberal Democrats WIN Chesham and Amersham!
Huge congratulations to @SarahGreenLD and the amazing Lib Dem team on the ground.
This is a huge triumph. #CheshamandAmersham pic.twitter.com/ho5Xn94vfs
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 18, 2021
Sarah is our third by-election winner with that name, after Sarah Olney in Richmond Park in 2016 and Sarah Teather in 2003 iin Brent.
I will remember the moment she was declared an MP. The neighbours’ milk delivery was happening at the time and I was trying to restrain two spaniels who totally objected to the milknan’s presence in our street. I just that they didn’t wake anybody up.
There will be more time to bask in this historic result in the morning, but for now, I’m going to try and sleep.
As the Spectator wrote: “The Chesham and Amersham by-election is on Thursday. Thank God it’s almost here — hopefully then we can stop hearing any rubbish about how the Lib Dems are set to tear down the Conservatives’ ‘blue wall’ in the home counties. As the campaign has demonstrated, the Lib Dems are miles away from being able to cause such an upset.”
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-lib-dems-are-utterly-lost
or um… perhaps not 🙂 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!