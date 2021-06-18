Chesham and Amersham: Tories blame loss on a kitchen sink, a dog and a cat

The result was in just before 2am this morning. What a result.
Readers should beware that this post includes allegations of a kitchen sink drama and cruelty to animals. Allegations from the Tories of course.
When you read Peter Fleet’s comments – he was the low profile Conservative candidate by the way – you can understand why he didn’t win. He blamed the result on the Lib Dems working hard. Yes. That’s what we do. He hadn’t expected the result. How broken is the Tory machine that it can’t read the writing on the wall? The posters in the windows. The talk on the doorsteps. The changing demographics in a constituency.
Very broken it seems and nothing to do with kitchen sinks.
Quoted across the media including Sky News, Peter Fleet said:
Clearly this was a very disappointing result, not the result that I was expecting nor my team. It’s an absolutely extraordinary result which must take into account the fact that the Liberal Democrat party didn’t just throw the kitchen sink at this constituency…
You can see why Peter Fleet lost. He thinks the result is absolutely extraordinary. Was he so out of touch, that he was expecting to win? The Tories rolled out the big wigs. Even my local MP, Philip Dunne, turned out for an appearance.
The Lib Dems turned out the activists. Real people. On real streets. Talking on real doorsteps.
Blaming the Lib Dems for his historic loss, Peter Fleet tried to shrug off the reality that the Tories lost because, well, they are Tories. He said:
The Liberal Democrat party didn’t just throw the kitchen sink at this constituency, I think it was the microwave, the table, the oven, the dishwasher, the dog, the cat and anything else that was lying around as well.
And we should consider that when we reflect upon the extraordinary nature of the result.
I am sure Lib Dem campaigners saw microwaves and tables on their journeys around Chesham and Amersham. But we don’t throw dogs and cats around. Our regular correspondents to Lib Dem Voice, Newshound and Newsmoggie, would be very upset.
It is always difficult to speak after a defeat. But Peter Fleet’s comments show how out of touch the Tories have become. Even in what are claimed to be leafy Tory shires, Sarah Green and the Lib Dems won this by-election. Magnificently. But the Tories also lost the election. Lost it badly. And they were so out of reality, they clearly didn’t expect to lose.
The Tories don’t have a right to assume they own seats. No party or MP does. We won this by-election because our candidate and our teamwork were just the best. The Tories lost it because they expected to win and are just the worst.
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
While knocking up yesterday in Amersham, I knew that we were doing well. It was not only the number of people I spoke to who were voting Lib Dem for the first time – it was the enthusiasm with which they were voting “for Sarah”.
This was confirmed by a conversation with a Tory activitist who was knocking up on the same street – who told us of the negative response he was getting from his list of ‘Tory supporters’ (yes, the Conservatives still do their compaigning with paper lists). Not only that – he said that had placed a bet for the Lib Dems to win!
A foot in the door? The breakthrough at last? Whatever spin you care to out on it, it’s a massive achievement for pragmatism, a typically thorough Lib Dem by election campaign and clearly an excellent candidate. Who cares about the kitchen sink? But, please no crowing. As Mao said, a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. Don’t blow it. Don’t throw it away! But WELL DONE!
I live near Chesham and, until I stood down in May this year, had been a Lib Dem councillor here for since 1991. Three lessons from this win, please.
1. Thank you to the avalanche of helpers from all over the country. this is a win for every single one of you, well done.
2. All the candidates, even the hapless Tory, tried to position themselves as being anti-HS2. Our party has often looked at the open goal of opposing HS2, and decided the kick the ball the other way. What Sarah needs to do as our MP is harry every step that HS2 makes and point out every time they chop down a tree that should have been left standing, every time they damage the environment when they say they wouldn’t, every time their lorries drive down country lanes that they said they wouldn’t, every time they CPO a house or a field then don’t pay for it. And so on, including supporting those protesting.
3. Ed Davey was almost right on Radio 4 this morning in saying that new housing was a key factor in the election. What he should have said is that the electors have clearly said they don’t want houses built on the Green Belt or the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. (The Tory councils’ local plan to do just that was an important factor in their defeat, I believe). Simple – no housing in the Green Belt or the AoNB. That is also a Conservative election manifesto pledge – hold them to it, Sarah!
As I stand here on a were Friday trying to sell from a market stall it is warming news. I feel that if it wasn’t for labour being so useless at the moment the Tories wouldn’t look half as comfortable. Time to step up as a real alternative.
Though we won before and got no place. So I guess do it better and push on.
Well done to Sarah and the team!
Fantastic result for Lib Dems.
Only note of caution, easy for the Lib Dems to be against the planning reforms in a one off by election, but a lot more difficult in a general election. In a general election the Lib Dems need to have a coherent plan about how and where all the houses will be built (especially if you advocate a liberal immigration policy).
Presumably 1.6% of Greens fall in vote and 11.2% of Labour’s fall in vote compared to last time helped boost the LD’s. Tactical voting to stop yet another Tory seat or one candidate being by far the best and electorate being able to forget their usual allegiances because of that?
Early analysis saying “As I said, they’ve done it by campaigning on a) HS2 b) Development Housing c) sense of Conservative southern neglect.”
No nation or region deserves to be neglected but some have been far more and for far longer than the south of England in the last 18 months. It would be strange if HS2 (generally good for the environment) and greater focus on regions of England away from the south played such a large role when LD’s would ordinarily be calling for that.
Congratulations on a great By-Election victory and much thanks to a fine Candidate and an avalanche of Lib Dem campaigners convincing the voters how to vote. Older Members will remember the huge victory at Crosby by Shirley W. but success faded away. As Dj and slamdac have said, we must push on and maintain the Media publicity and getting our good Lib Dem message through to the voters.