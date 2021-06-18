Chesham & Amersham: Davey – it’s not a flash in the plan, we are demolishing the Blue Wall

Everyone is tired. Everyone is ebullient. Except the Tories of course. Or Labour for that matter who came fourth in yesterday’s by-election in Chesham and Amersham.

Ed Davey has been doing the rounds of media today. He said he hadn’t expected such a huge swing. The Tory obsession with the Red Wall has meant they had ignored their own Blue Wall. “Last night we punched a hole in it.”

He talked of Chesham and Amersham voters being taken for granted by the Tories. Boris Johnson is not the decent Conservative they used to vote for. The Lib Dems are making progress in the south. Conservative MPs there should be worried.

This is not a flash in the plan by-election result. It is a trend that is demolishing the Blue Wall. Conservatives in the south should be worried.

Speaking on Times Radio this morning, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said:

I never thought we would win with this huge, huge swing… I think it will send a shock wave through British politics. If this is repeated across the south, literally dozens of seats with go to the Liberal Democrats… People have been so focussed on the Red Wall, they haven’t noticed the Blue Wall. And it is the Blue Wall across the south where the Liberal Democrats are chipping away. And last night we punched a hole in it.

Ed was asked by Matt Chorley, what the Tories haven’t noticed before their defeat. Why is it that voters are turning away from them? Ed was confident in his reply having been on the ground knocking on doors:

I came here 16 times. And I knocked on hundreds of doors. Listening to people was really interesting. I think they feel ignored. I think they feel taken for granted. And I think quite a lot of Conservative voters don’t like Boris Johnson… [They say] he’s not the decent Conservative they used to vote for. The environment is a massive issue… and many Conservatives here in the south of England think that is being ignored… The way that came to a cumulation in this by-election was over planning. Planning reforms that take power away from communities and give it to developers. And won’t produce the sorts of homes that people need…

Matt Chorley: “Just let me get this right. The Lib Dems support HS2 nationally. But you are opposing it locally?” Ed:

Our position is a bit more nuanced than you suggest. We believe we end strong, fast rail links… The concern I have is the way that the company HS2 has gone about its business. You saw that in talking to people. People think they are not being listened to.

Chorley then challenged on the Lib Dems relationship with Labour: “Is there a situation when you pick up the phone to Kier Starmer and say look, the only way we can get the Tories out is if we work together.” Ed argued that does not need to be the case:

The reality is that in most of the seats where we compete against Labour and the Conservatives, Labour are weak as you saw last night. There will be other seats where Labour compete against Conservatives where we don’t have a strong base. There are relatively few areas where we are in competition… I’m concerned about where we [Liberal Democrats] are making progress. That’s clearly in the south. It’s clearly in the Conservative’s Blue Wall. It is clear that Boris Johnson’s government are ignoring the south. They are saying that they are going after Labour in the north. That’s their choice… They are ignoring people in areas. Subconsciously ignoring people they are taking for granted. They shouldn’t be surprised if people turn round and say hold on a minute, what about us?… What was really staggering was that at the beginning of the campaign, I was knocking on doors and people were saying “You are the first politician ever to knock on my door.

Matt Corley asked, is this the big moment when the Lib Dem fight back happens? Is this the turning point? After 11 years you are finally back in the game? Ed wasn’t going for a prediction that could be quoted back at him but said the Tories should be worried:

I think this is a trend. Even in the general election of 2019 where we obviously underperformed and were disappointed, we got three million more votes. If you look at where they went, they were mainly in the [Red Wall]. And we went from third place to second, sometimes good second… When you look at the May elections, In Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire, we held on for the first time ever. Big gains there. Big gains against the Tories in Hertfordshire and Wiltshire. Although Chesham and Amersham was special last night, no doubt about that, it comes on the back of Liberal Democrats making progress. It was probably a symbolic turning point. It was not a flash in the pan. It comes on the back of a trend. And that’s why if I was a Conservative MP in the south, I’d be worried.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.