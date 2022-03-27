Child Q’s ordeal – from the perspective on an educator

I am a secondary school teacher in an inner-London school. We have a student body that is overwhelming non-white British.

In the context of the horrifying treatment of Child Q, our students were understandably asking many questions about whether we as teachers, could be trusted by them.

The sheer number of questions necessitated a discussion of the case occurred within a staff briefing, but it also left me devastated that a number of teachers in a different borough had destroyed my relationship with the students.

At this briefing, we were given an update on the facts of the case and how the school will react to this case. The discussion was productive, particularly around suspected drug possession. We were additionally informed that unless it was a dealing level found, the police would not be contacted. A crucial and needed policy. Essentially adopting a decriminalisation policy.

The mere existence of these questions says a lot about the breakdown in relationship between the public services of education and the police. If the school can’t trust the police, then why should the children. If the children have been let down by the teachers and the police, then why should they trust either.

The brutal reality of teaching is that you work as many hours as a city lawyer and are expected to be teacher, social worker and parent rolled into one. This being said, I would not trade my job for the world.

However, this perilously difficult job can only work if the children trust you. The consequences of a breakdown in that trust mean that safeguarding concerns around abuse are never heard. Bluntly, the consequence is that already vulnerable children get let down.

An overwhelming majority of the anger around this case has been anger directed towards the Metropolitan Police, but this ignores the fact that a series of teachers, with experience and safeguarding training, stood by and let the police abuse their powers. It is undeniable that these educators played an embarrassingly large role in violating Child Q’s rights.

As teachers, we have a duty of care to our students, when I teach, my priority is creating an environment where young people can flourish safely, then the content delivery and learning will actually take place.

The catastrophic failures by the Met and the responsible teachers, have directly undermined the work of thousands of teachers across diverse communities in London and elsewhere. Their actions make the jobs of my fellow teachers and I, immeasurably more difficult by driving a divide between teachers and students in communities that need good teachers.

This sets a terrifying precedent for the safeguarding of our most vulnerable children, but it also throws into jeopardy their social development as they will grow up being unable to trust the very people trusted to safeguard them.

In the coming months, as a profession we need to ensure that we create an environment where our students from all backgrounds, but particularly from minority backgrounds, know that their school is a safe place for them to thrive and grow.

It is imperative that we as a profession know that we are not entirely responsible for the treatment of Child Q. However, we must acknowledge, in a way the Met has consistently failed to do so, that we played a part by letting her down.

* Magister Iuvenum is a teacher at an inner-city school in London. His identity is known to the LDV team.