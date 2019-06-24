Chris Davies reselected in Brecon and Radnorshire: Welsh Lib Dems respond

Responding to the the news that the Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Association have reselected Chris Davies as their candidate, a Welsh Liberal Democrat spokesperson said:
Over 10,000 people signed the recall petition and decisively rejected Chris Davies because they had enough of an MP putting Brecon and Radnorshire on the map for all the wrong reasons.
By adopting Chris Davies again the Conservatives have demonstrated they can offer nothing more than an MP embroiled in controversy. People deserve better.
This by-election is a clear choice between the same old broken politics from the Conservatives, or a chance to demand better for our communities with Jane Dodds and the Welsh Liberal Democrats.
Hubris? Arrogance? Or just plain stupidity? Well, at least there’s 10,000 + votes that surely won’t be going his way! As for the ‘MP embroiled in controversy’, where have we seen that before?
“As for the ‘MP embroiled in controversy’, where have we seen that before?”
In every political party including the Liberal Party and the Liberal Democrats…… many in the not too distant past…. including very many years ago a very prominent Welsh Liberal who became Prime Minister and not so mysteriously accumulated millions of pounds. I could list them all here…… but if I did this post would probably disappear.
I would caution campaigning in Brecon & Radnor on a holier than thou platform. I also remember what happened to John Major and what happened after his ‘Back to basics’ speech.
The Andrew Marr show on Sunday had three women reviewing the papers. The Telegraph’s woman made a point about opinion polls.
Pity the pollsters, trying to measure opinion on a fresh news story about Boris Johnson. They know who the Tory councillors are, but it is more difficult to do a balanced sample of Tory party members. She was wrong to conflate the two categories.
Very wise words from David Raw. Do not get dragged down that path, it could lose us the opportunity of a gain. The statements from the Welsh Lib Dems do not look promising. I might end up regretting my donation to B&R.