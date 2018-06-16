Christine Jardine: Make medical cannabis available for all who need it

The Home Secretary should make medicinal cannabis available to all who need it, says Christine Jardine, after Sajid Javid granted an emergency licence for Billy Caldwell to be treated with the drug. His supply had been confiscated by customs earlier this week.
Christine is supporting her constituentKaren Gray, whose son Murray has Epilepsy and needs the drug to control his seizures:
Sajid Javid has done the right thing for a young boy enduring unimaginable pain.
These treatments can have enormous benefits for patients like Billy Caldwell and my constituent Murray Gray.
The Home Secretary should now take common sense steps to ensure that these treatments are available for all those patients who could benefit from them.