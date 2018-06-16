Could you help take the Party’s training to the next level?

Last year I became Chair of the new Federal Training Committee, set up to make sure the Party’s training meets our long term needs. I have to admit that delivering training is one of the most fulfilling things I do as a Liberal Democrat. Whilst winning elections is intoxicating, there’s nothing quite like bumping into someone months after a training event and hearing them excitedly tell you about the next steps you’ve inspired them to take.

Do you have ideas about how to take the party’s training up a notch? Do you want to ensure the party offers the training you need, when and where you need it? Then why not join us to make sure we all have the skills needed to win elections and deliver Liberal values to our country at a time when they are so desperately needed.

As a committee, we’re keen to co-opt additional volunteers to help with our workload, coordinate the party’s training and support our current crop of dedicated trainers. We meet using telephone and Internet conferencing facilities, so joining us won’t mean lots of travel time to long, arduous meetings.

If you’d like to get stuck in, we’d love to hear from you. Please email [email protected] by Tuesday 19 June.

Full details available here.

* Sarah Green is Chair of the Federal Training Committee