Vince’s message for Eid al-Fitr

JoeB16th Jun - 10:06pm David, privilege is any legal benefit or legal protection of tangible or intangible property rights afforded a commercial enterprise by the state. The market value...
Laurence Cox16th Jun - 10:05pm Sir Mark Ivan Rogers KCMG, a former senior British civil servant who was the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union from...
David Raw16th Jun - 10:04pm I'm sorry, Joe, but your characterisation of Socialism and radical Liberalism is historically naive. Any serious political historian look at Edwardian politics would tell you...
Peter Martin16th Jun - 9:32pm However we set certain taxes we do need to recognise what taxes are for. Whereas there's probably just one reason for a local council, ie...
David Evans16th Jun - 8:25pm Joe B, Now you really have me confused. Working on the assumption that we need to change US to UK, you seem to be implying...
John Littler16th Jun - 8:16pm An active industrial policy for now would make UK science, R&D and companies develop and own the new technology of robotics and advanced computing, to...