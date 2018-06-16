The Voice

Triple win in deferred Council election for Lib Dems

By | Sat 16th June 2018 - 9:12 am

Good news from Southwark:

Well done to our new councillors.

In Doncaster, we stood a candidate and got 2.8% of the vote from a standing start. If the local party can find some of those people and engage them, then that is how we start to claw our way back up in places where we are not strong.

