Triple win in deferred Council election for Lib Dems

Good news from Southwark:
We won all three seats in the deferred election for London Bridge & West Bermondsey!
Congrats to all three top candidates!
That means that, nationwide, the @Libdems gained more seats in the 2018 local elections than Labour did! pic.twitter.com/yt2Q3ndWxs
— Southwark Lib-Dems (@swklibdems) June 15, 2018
Well done to our new councillors.
London Bridge & West Bermondsey (Southwark) result:
LDEM: 44.4%
LAB: 41.1%
CON: 7.3%
GRN: 7.1%
Liberal Democrat WIN (X3)
New ward.
Shares calculated w/ top vote method)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 15, 2018
In Doncaster, we stood a candidate and got 2.8% of the vote from a standing start. If the local party can find some of those people and engage them, then that is how we start to claw our way back up in places where we are not strong.