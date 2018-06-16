Radical Liberalism and Taxes

Radical Liberalism is a distinctive philosophy that presents a superior alternative both to capitalism in its established form and to socialism. Existing capitalism, as propounded by the Conservatives, and socialism as proposed by Labour, are systems both based on the concentration of property and power in few hands.

The central principles of capitalism in its purest form are the free exchange of goods in an unregulated market; limited taxes to pay for limited government, and

private ownership of property.

The central principles of socialism are government control or regulation of the market; high taxes to pay for expanded government services; and government ownership of major industries (particularly large industries that are prone to monopoly control).

The focus of radical or social Liberalism is the free exchange of goods in markets, with limited regulation of commerce; a fair distribution of economic surplus created between labour and capital; moderate levels of tax and private ownership of property, but mitigated by taxes that address inequalities of wealth.

Modern capitalism has failed to reconcile fairness with efficiency. While capitalist policies increase national income, they also cause extreme inequality.

Socialism is inefficient. Government monopolies are rarely any better than private monopolies. Most policies ostensibly designed to help the poor by equalizing incomes have the negative side effect of reducing the productive power of the economy. We have seen both China and Russia shift away from socialism to a form of state capitalism in recent decades, perhaps soon to be followed by Cuba and North Korea.

It should be possible to unite fairness and efficiency by taxing away the rewards of privilege so that people can earn money only by being productive. Since much of the power of multi-national corporations derives from those privileges, proper taxes could reduce that power.

The economist, Paul Krugman, wrote a blog on the subject of monopoly rents last year https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/08/31/monopoly-rents-and-corporate-taxation-wonkish/

“…corporate taxation probably doesn’t fall on returns to physical capital, but rather on monopoly rents. It doesn’t matter whether these rents were fairly earned through, say, investment in technology, or even whether the corporations earn super-high profits. As long as the local source of profit is some kind of monopoly rent, corporate tax incidence is going to fall on shareholders, not workers. …when someone tells you that changes in the world have made old-style corporate taxes obsolete, be skeptical. Some changes in the world may have made profit taxation a better idea than ever.”

If he is right, then it is monopoly rents earned by corporations we should be looking to tax and not increasing income taxes or national insurance on wages.

The financial crisis and its aftermath has left British Politics in a state of flux, but there remains a need for a coherent conception of an alternative economic system. The ideas of radical Liberalism with its underlying vision of a dispersive economic system to bring about a fairer distribution of economic surplus created between labour and capital, may yet furnish the resources for constructing such an alternative.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth