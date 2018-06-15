Paul Walter

Wera Hobhouse slams lone Tory MP for pointlessly sabotaging “upskirting” bill

By | Fri 15th June 2018 - 7:10 pm

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse has slammed an ‘out of touch’ Tory for sabotaging her Bill to make upskirting a specific sexual offence today.

Having secured the Government’s support for her Bill to make upskirting a specific offence, it was expected to pass through the House of Commons today. The Bill comes off the back of Gina Martin’s campaign, which she started after falling victim to the crime last summer.

However, in a shocking move Tory MP Christopher Chope, known for objecting to the second reading of the Alan Turing (Statutory Pardon) Bill, defied the Government and Number 10 by opposing the Bill, preventing it from proceeding to the next stage.

Speaking afterwards, Wera said:

Gina, her lawyer Ryan Whelan, and myself have worked with the Minister on this and we know how deeply she cares about this issue. We will therefore be making urgent arrangements to meet with her and plan the route forward.

Upskirting is a depraved violation of privacy. It is outrageous that a single Member of Parliament has today been able to derail a much needed and universally supported change in the law.

This change would have protected women and girls across England and Wales and given the police the tools to bring the perpetrators to justice. This is too important to allow people like Christopher Chope to obstruct progress on this vital issue.

  • Yeovil Yokel 15th Jun '18 - 7:49pm

    There is something very wrong with a parliamentary system which allows a widely-supported private MP’s Bill to be wrecked by a single MP being able to call out “Object” without even having to give a reason.

  • David Becket 15th Jun '18 - 8:37pm

    That is not all that is wrong with this outdated system that is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century.

