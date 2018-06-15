The Voice

Christine Jardine on why medical cannabis should be legalised

In Christine Jardine’s Edinburgh West constituency, there’s a little boy called Murray. He has severe Epilepsy. Medical Cannabis could make a huge difference to his life, alleviating the seizures he suffered on a daily basis.

Christine has been helping Murray’s mum, Karen, campaign for a change in the law. She writes in the Edinburgh Reporter about why this is so important:

In my constituency a little boy called Murray Gray has won the hearts of the public through his very similar plight. A rare form of epilepsy which could be eased if the law were changed.

“I went to Downing Street with his Mum, Karen, to hand in a petition of more than 150,000 signatures calling for medical cannabis to be made legal.

“If it, or cannabidoil were available on license then Murray would not have to go through the multiple seizures which have interrupted his schooling.

“For Murray it could be life changing.

“And he is not alone.

“How many of us know someone who suffers from chronic pain?

“How many of us know individuals for whom a change in the law could also be life changing.

“I know there are those who will object. And many of them loudly.

“There will be those who believe it is wrong to make what many regard as a gateway drug widely available, even on prescription.

“But I’d ask them to think about those who can benefit, about the safeguards that will be put in place.

“Think about the children, like Murray Gray, whose lives could be changed.”

