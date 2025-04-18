The Voice

Christine Jardine requests meeting with Minister over LGBTQ+ rights

By | Fri 18th April 2025 - 3:43 pm

Official portrait of Christine Jardine @HouseofCommons/Roger HarrisLib Dem Women and Equalities Spokesperson Christine Jardine has written to Women and Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson to ask for an urgent meeting to address the implications for the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of this week’s Supreme Court judgement.

On social media, Christine said:

I am increasingly disappointed that the concerns of the #LGBTQ+ community over what the Supreme Court judgement means for them are not yet being addressed. I have written to the Government asking them to make clear how trans and non binary rights will be protected.

In her letter, she asks that before any decisions are made, trans and non binary people are fully comsulted. She said:

I therefore urge your government to bring forward urgent guidance on how existing legislation will protect those rights, whether fresh legislation is envisaged and how the ruling’s practical implications will be resolved.

This must include significant steps to provide trans and non-binary people with the reassurance they deserve. To do this, the guidance must ensure rights that trans people have freely used for decades are not overturned.

These steps should also include open consultation with trans and non-binary communities, to better understand the ruling’s impact and whether any further legislative or policy change is needed to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected.

The full text of her letter is below.

Dear Minister,

I would like to request an urgent meeting to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling and its implications for the LGBTQ+ community.

Across the country, many are understandably feeling worried, uncertain or fearful about what this week’s ruling will mean for them.

While the Supreme Court ruling reaffirmed that trans people’s rights must be respected under the law,the media coverage has undoubtedly fuelled the fear and anxiety that so many trans people are feeling right now.

I therefore urge your government to bring forward urgent guidance on how existing legislation will protect those rights, whether fresh legislation is envisaged and how the ruling’s practical implications will be resolved.

This must include significant steps to provide trans and non-binary people with the reassurance they deserve. To do this, the guidance must ensure rights that trans people have freely used for decades are not overturned.

These steps should also include open consultation with trans and non-binary communities, to better understand the ruling’s impact and whether any further legislative or policy change is needed to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected.

For too long, trans people have been targeted by divisive culture wars, on top of the deeply entrenched structural inequalities that trans people already face in so many aspects of life. It is vital that this judgement is not used to further those culture wars or to justify rolling back anyone’s rights.

I will happily work with your government to do everything possible ensure this does not happen.

I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Yours sincerely

Christine Jardine

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • John Grout 18th Apr '25 - 4:27pm

    Thank you to Christine for taking this vital step. It’s important that we’re loud about our Liberal values on this – and the good policy we just passed at Harrogate. There’s a bit too much silence from our MPs on this for my liking.

  • J 19th Apr '25 - 6:41am

    I’m encouraged to see this, particularly after the lukewarm initial statements from the party, but I have no confidence in this government lifting a finger to protect anyone’s rights, unless it is politically convenient for them or unless they are forced into it. They don’t have the moral courage to stand up for anyone against the Farage-Badenoch authoritarianism, and I think it’s because they secretly like it. #tabloidlabour

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Simon R
    @expats: Are you saying that trashing and blocking a library and putting graffiti on walls should be allowed and considered a normal part of protest? (Assumi...
  • expats
    Greg Hyde 23rd Apr '25 - 11:53am... So, You are in favour of protests UNLESS, of course they cause inconvenience to others... Priti Patel and later Rishi ...
  • Mike Peters
    @David Raw The use of food banks does not mean that the users are ‘struggling to buy food’ - it means that they are struggling to pay for all the things th...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Thelma Davies "What we have in the UK and across the West is a significant Children’s obesity issue. ...... If my children were not fit enough to engage in ...
  • Greg Hyde
    Andy; I fully understand that strength of feeling. But that university was literally trashed. The library was barricaded, & the disruption to students who w...