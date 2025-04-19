Observations of an ex pat – MAGA vs the Liberal Elite

Cometh the hour. Cometh the university. To be more specific, that bastion of American liberalism—Harvard.

The defeated Democratic Party is worse than useless. The lawyers are frightened of threatened retribution. The media are curbing their criticisms in face of mounting law suits. The courts are hard at work, but they take time and the ultimate legal arbiter — the Supreme Court — has a decided conservative bent.

However, Trump may have met his match in Harvard University. In America money talks. Harvard has money. A $53.2 billion endowment fund. This money is a shield against all the arrows — mainly financial — that Trump is raining down on them.

The reason for the attacks on Harvard and other Ivy League universities is alleged anti-Semitism on campus.In reality it is because Harvard—and most of the other American universities are citadels of open-minded, free-thinking, liberalism of the sort that has made America great. It represents everything that the current president opposes. As Trump publicly said: “I think Harvard is a disgrace”

The liberal elite of academia is a top target. If Trump can crush liberalism and force open the university doors to MAGA thinking then he will have changed America for generations. Harvard is America’s top university. If he can succeed there the others will follow.

To that end, Trump’s administration has written to the university with a list of demands to be met with the implied threat of further action if they are not. They include subjecting the university to government oversight of Harvard’s admission and hiring policies. The university must provide personal details of all foreign students, monitor their activities and report on those activities to a federal authority. Anything that smacks of DEI (Diversity, Equality and Inclusion) programs must end along with any criticism of Israel which the Trump Administration has conflated with anti-Semitism.

And finally, Harvard University must agree to the government approving the university curriculum to ensure that faculty are promoting “American values.” Exactly who decides what those values are is needlessly left unspoken.

Harvard–in polite legal terms– has refused to comply.

Other Ivy League universities have not been so brave. Columbia, Yale and Princeton initially caved-in to Trump. But Harvard’s stand plus Trump’s decision to increase his demands have stiffened their spines and they have now joined Harvard in rejecting Trump’s demands and are coordinating a fight back.

The first law suits have been filed. Robert Hur, Harvard’s chief legal representative, has a strong legal case. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the government cannot use federal benefits to coerce anyone or anything to surrender their constitutional rights. For example, in 1967 in Keyishian v. the New York Board of Regents, the justices struck down New York state laws requiring the state university employees to sign loyalty oaths.

In 1972, in Perry V Sinderman the court ruled that a university professor could not be denied a job for expressing his First Amendment rights to free speech.

Trump demands details on foreign students. In 1958 the state of Alabama wanted the membership list of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People). The court ruled that this violated the constitutional right to freedom of association and blocked it.

Perhaps of greater weight than Supreme Court rulings are the words of an alumnus of Yale Law School, Trump’s Vice President. In a November 20, 2022 interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, JD Vance said: “When the government can come after you because of what you think, or what you believe or what you do, we’ll no longer live in a free country.”

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War” and “America Made in Britain".