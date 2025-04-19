The Supreme Court Judgment will inspire more people to campaign for LGBT+ rights

Following the horrendous and mortifyingly scary Supreme Court judgment on the Equality Act, after a couple of days to breathe, look after and protect our trans and non-binary friends and colleagues, we are starting to talk to various colleagues to start a plan to challenge this outrageous decision.

This judgment has not only created more inconsistency, confusion, and downright removal of hard won trans rights but has landed several unintended consequences not only to the lives of trans men in particular, but actually to other key legislation where companies could with this judgment circumvent laws on equal pay for example.

As we sit on the shoulders of giants, who have paved way for our own liberty, we have to do the same for generations to come and this is an opportunity not only to strike through the ridiculous Supreme Court judgment removing trans women’s rights to be recognised as a women in all areas of life, but to legislate for third gender (non binary and intersex protections) formally and to eliminate any incongruous definitions between the Gender Recognition Act, and the Equality Act – essentially tidying up all the wording whilst not using any biological or gender critical terminology,

As we all know, the passing of the excellent policy paper “Free to be who you are” from our equality spokesperson Christine Jardine at our recent Harrogate conference gives us the means to challenge the Government, insist on clear guidance for trans and non binary people and to revise our laws to be trans and non-binary inclusive.

As many Lib Dem Voice readers, will know – as an openly non binary person, this week has been incredibly stressful and sad, seeing friends and colleagues really suffer from the judgment on Wednesday.

I understand why the party leadership has to acknowledge the Supreme Court’s decision, but it doesn’t have to endorse or accept it and be contrary to the party policy we passed so recently. I also acknowledge that we have exceptionally important local elections in two weeks, and we want to do well, but from LGBT+ Lib Dems perspective, as one of their Honorary Vice Presidents we need to see the party hierarchy recognise the anxiety and stress that this decision has had on its members and on LGBT+ folks who should be among our most natural supporters.

We thank Christine Jardine for her letter to the Government and the questions she poses – but we need love and supportive messages from the leadership to reaffirm those policy positions passed at Conference in the media too.

Those of us that can be will be on the demonstration in London at Parliament Square at 1pm today. There are other marches planned around the country. If you can’t be at one, I know many will be there in spirit but if you can share social media posts and Christine’s excellent letter to the Equalities Minister then please do so.

* Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett is an elected member of the Federal International Relations Committee, Federal Council Member and an Hon VP of LGBT+Lib Dems