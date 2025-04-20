Tom Arms’ World Review

Trumpian chaos has dealt another blow to Ukraine.

The American president said that he would end the Ukraine war in 24 hours. He would bring peace to the region even before he was inaugurated.

Trump had a special bond with Vladimir Putin. The two men had chemistry and he could use it to the end war.

Zelensky meanwhile was a “dictator”. Ukraine started the war. Zelensky needed to sign over his country’s mineral rights to pay an inflated price for past help.

And then, Putin isacting unreasonably. He is sending in missiles and killing children when there is supposed to be a limited ceasefire. The Russian leader is stalling.

Then finally, on Friday—exactly one month after US and Russian teams gathered in Riyadh, Secretary of State Marco Rubio tells his European counterparts that Donald Trump has decided that talks are taking too long and he is considering pulling out of the negotiations that he initiated.

Ukraine is just another example of chaotically disjointed governance which is leaving the world’s leaders standing around scratching their heads in Trump’s destructive wake

Tariff Hokey Cokey

Liberation Day, tariffs on everything and everyone except Russia, Belarus and North Korea. No, tariffs off. No, tariffs still on China. No, tariffs off some goods from China.

America is committed to NATO, says Rubio. No, NATO is full of freeloading Europeans and we should exit the alliance as quickly as possible, says Vice President JD Vance.

Trump’s anti-woke ideology harnessed to his 19th century economic policies, short-termism and demand for instant solutions to complex problems has created a crisis of confidence in America and its position in the world. It has also created a vacuum for China to step into.

China traces its civilisation back nearly 5,000 years. The United States will next year celebrate its 250th birthday.

Short term planning for China is a decade. Long term is… well, forever.

Short-term planning for the United States is until the next mid-term congressional elections held every two years. Long-term is the presidential elections every four years.

Governments in China stay in power until the “Mandate of Heaven” falls from their shoulders. American governments last four, maybe eight years if they are lucky.

Chinese people have no experience of democracy. Like their governments they live in the present and think not of tomorrow but of a future well beyond tomorrow. They are the standard bearers of an ancient well-ordered and established civilisation

American people think of themselves as the standard bearers of democracy. Their society is thrusting, fast-moving, exciting and constantly changing at a sometimes exhausting pace.

Which of these two countries is best equipped to deal with the economic hardships that Donald Trump is inflicting on both of them?

A rock and a hard place

Britain is stuck between a rock and a geopolitical hard place. Since leaving the EU in 2016 it has suffered low growth, a drop in living standards and an even further drop in its international standing.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised economic growth. With growth will come higher tax revenues, lower borrowings and more money for defense and the NHS.

But from where will the growth come? Certainly not Europe with its ten percent tariff and mountains of bureaucratic red tape.

According to US Vice President the US cavalry is about to come galloping across the Atlantic to save Britain with a great trade deal. It seems that President Trump loves Britain. Loves the Royal Family and loves the idea of lifting Britain out of the economic doldrums.

Very tempting. And it is made more so by the existing “Special Relationship”-type connections and the Sir Keir’s belief that Britain can continue to carve out a role as bridge between Europe and America. And possibly—as Trump drives the US further and further into isolationism—between the world and America.

But there are problems with this strategy. To start with Trump is at best a one-term president (unless Trump can find a way around the constitutional prohibition of a third term) and the Democrats have shown little appetite for a US-UK trade agreement.

In fact, he may not make it to the end of his second term. In less than three months, President Donald J. Trump has set new records in plummeting approval ratings. According to an Economist/YouGov poll published this week, Trump’s approval rating has fallen to minus seven.

At the moment his slim majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives is preventing the Democrats from acting as an effective opposition. But if the latest polls are reflected in the mid-term elections in 19 months, Trump will find it impossible to continue to rule by decree. And, if he continues down the autocratic path, the Democrats may even win a two-thirds majority in the Senate and Trump would again face impeachment.

But there is another reason that a trade deal with the Trump Administration could be a Faustian Pact. It is that being friends with Donald Trump is more dangerous than being his enemy.

He has proven time and time again that he uses friendship as a lever to extract concessions. He does this simply by threatening to withdraw the advantages that his friendship has bestowed. Strike an advantageous deal with Donald Trump. Become dependent on that deal and Trump demands more and more and more and threatens to end the deal unless you bend the knee and deliver..

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War” and “America Made in Britain".