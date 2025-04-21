A Vision for a Sustainable NHS Workforce in Scotland

Scotland’s NHS is under immense pressure. In 2023–24, the service spent £358 million on agency and locum staff. A figure, while slightly down from its peak, remains 45% higher than it was five years ago in real terms¹.

This spending designed to plug short-term staffing gaps isn’t creating long-term solutions. It’s not building a workforce. It’s not improving staff morale. And most of all, it’s not sustainable.

What Scotland lacks is not funding — it is a plan. This vision, developed independently by the author, proposes one possible approach to achieving NHS workforce sustainability within existing budget limits.

A Cost-Neutral Strategy for Rebuilding the NHS Workforce

It is a practical, financially grounded vision for how Scotland could transition away from dependency on expensive short-term staffing and toward a more resilient, sustainable NHS workforce.

At its heart is a simple premise – redirecting existing agency/locum spending into permanent staff recruitment and training without any additional government spending.

Key Assumptions

This vision is based on reasonable and publicly reported figures:

Agency and locum staff typically cost the NHS around £100,000 per role per year²

An equivalent permanent NHS Nurse or Doctor costs around £45,000 per year including pension and employer contributions³

Training a nurse or doctor is estimated at £120,000 over three years⁴

A £5,000 conversion bonus is factored in to support agency staff returning to NHS contracts

The model assumes phased implementation beginning in 2026, with agency use declining each year

Projected 5-Year Impact (2026–2030)

In 2026, the model assumes agency costs would be reduced by 15%, saving approximately £54 million, with 800 new NHS staff beginning training and 400 agency staff converting to permanent roles. The cost of training and bonuses that year would total around £34 million, fully covered by savings.

By 2027, agency costs fall by a further 15%, freeing £108 million. The model anticipates 1,300 new staff trained, 600 conversions, and a reform cost of £55 million; again, cost neutral.

By 2028–2030, agency spend continues to decline annually; down to £90 million by 2030 while recruitment and conversion efforts increase.

Long-Term Outcomes by 2030

7,900 new NHS professionals trained

3,600 agency and locum staff returned to public contracts

£0 in new public spending required

Why This Vision Matters

Audit Scotland has warned that NHS Scotland is becoming financially unsustainable without serious reform. However, reform does not need to mean cuts! It can mean smarter choices – rooted in fairness, efficiency, and realism.

This vision shows how Scotland can:

Protect care

Support staff

Reduce waste

Rebuild trust

It is not about grand slogans. It is about getting serious with what we already have.

Conclusion

Scotland is spending the money. The question is whether it is spending it wisely!

This vision demonstrates that with discipline, purpose, and political courage, it is possible to turn short-term firefighting into long term workforce renewal. All while living within the current NHS budget.

* Tanvir Ahmad is a Scottish Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate with over 20 years of experience in telecommunications. A former Royal Navy Reservist and Youth Centre Manager, he brings a solutions-first, community-led approach to public service.