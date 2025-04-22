Pope Francis and his legacy

Fragile, unwell, but always determined to serve. After his long stay in the hospital, it was so nice to see the Pope yesterday on the famous Vatican balcony. It almost feels as if he wanted to celebrate Easter with Christians and Catholics around the globe, before he was ready to leave this earthly life.

This morning, the Mass at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church was quite emotional. We were all quite sad and shocked. Father Norbert Fernandes, in his short homily, said something, which I think is really important; the role of the Pope is a difficult one. We should try not to “label” him and his successor. He wasn’t on the left or right of the Catholic Church. We must believe that he tried, a human being, to follow the Holy Spirit and be a witness by reading the signs of challenging times.

He wanted the Church to return to its original roots. The Church was there to serve the people. Pope Francis was authentic, full of love and compassion, especially for those who were often rejected and marginalised.

There are so many anecdotes of him trying to remain “human”, in spite of being the Head of the Catholic Church, a large congregation, representing so many people from a wide range of cultural and ethnic backgrounds. He lived a simple life. He was humble and approachable. He compared the Church with a field hospital after a battle, which treats people who are wounded and who are suffering.

He removed a lot of formalities from his “papal duties” and enabled his position to become less rigid and structured. He lived in a modest apartment, he rejected the notion of “materialistic luxury”. He was very keen to ensure that the Church is not a Museum but a place for dialogue and reconciliation.

The Synod for Families, which some of my friends attended, historical “Laudato Si” encyclical are only a few other examples of his attempts to reform the Church but also to highlight social injustice and inequality.

Was Pope Francis perfect? No, he wasn’t. Did he make mistakes? Yes, most definitely. Did he manage to resolve the issues? Some would argue that he barely started.

Although the church continues to evolve, to rediscover its identity in constantly changing circumstances, I think that Pope Francis was someone who tried to make a positive impact on our society. He was authentic and full of love; for God and the people he served.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.