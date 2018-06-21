Kirsten Johnson

Christine Jardine’s personal story on why we need to legalise cannabis

By | Thu 21st June 2018 - 8:30 am

I was moved to read Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine’s take on the legalisation of cannabis. She has epilepsy and tells her personal story about why she feels legalising medicinal cannabis is necessary.

“The doctors could not then, and cannot even now, offer an explanation as to what caused me to have a major grand mal seizure in my sleep.

For many years, I was afraid to sleep alone if my husband was away in case I had attack and there was nobody there to look after me.”

She also shared the story of a constituent who is desperate for medicinal cannabis for her young son.

Medicinal cannabis has the potential to alleviate the suffering of thousands of children in this country.

Children like my constituent Murray Gray, whose rare myoclonic astatic epilepsy can put him through multiple seizures a day, have their schooling interrupted, their health affected and their families constantly worried for their safety.

Christine’s empathy and angle on this subject is well worth a read. You can find the full article here.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

One Comment

  • Chris Bertram 21st Jun '18 - 8:47am

    Well done to Jo, and good luck with the new arrival, whenever they appear.

    But what was Stephen Lloyd’s reason for absence from the vote?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Easter 21st Jun - 10:24am
    The Labour party are really 4 parties in one - 1) The traditional eurosceptic Bennite Left - economically left wing, socially moderate (neither liberal or...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 21st Jun - 10:17am
    Best wishes to Jo and all her family. It is good to see that she was able to vote in the circumstances. I seem to...
  • User AvatarGlenn Andrews 21st Jun - 10:15am
    On the list of main issues in the south-west surely the fact that the average house price is about ten times the average salary needs...
  • User AvatarGlenn 21st Jun - 9:34am
    Sorry for the typos. I'm a terrible typist.
  • User AvatarGlenn 21st Jun - 9:31am
    It's all a bit tin foil hat and desperate. The accusation that Russia interfered is mostly based around allegation on things like Facebook. However, the...
  • User Avatarfrankie 21st Jun - 9:07am
    Z, It isn't racism, it's far more simple than that it is "otherism", there a quite a large number of people who don't like people...