All the best, Jo…

This afternoon, MPs who really shouldn’t have been in the House of Commons, either through very advanced pregnancy or serious illness, had to go in and vote on that Brexit amendment.

One of them was our Jo Swinson, who is two days past her due date with her second baby. It is entirely unsurprising that she made it in to vote. Anyone who knows how committed and determined she is will know that unless she was in fairly advanced labour, she would made it. She still deserves respect for doing so. Most women have stopped going into the office by due date + 2.

In the 19th year of the 21st century, it is ridiculous that there is no procedure in place to enable MPs to cast their votes by proxy if they are indisposed for whatever reason. The House voted for it some weeks ago, and it is not difficult to set up. I wonder if the Government would have found a greater sense of urgency to do this if the MPs in question had been on the Conservative side.

Jo tweeted about her day and, of course, she had something for us to do too.

My thanks to MPs from across different parties in the House of Commons for their goodwill and best wishes as I voted, at 40 weeks pregnant, in today's close division on giving Parliament a meaningful vote on Brexit (govt maj 16 votes, sadly my side lost). However… (1/3) — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 20, 2018

This is no way to run a Parliament in a modern democracy. Deciding matters of state, or which parts of the country will have their voices heard, should not be determined by which MPs can be discharged from hospital or happen to be in childbirth. We need proxy voting. (2/3) — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 20, 2018

And to everyone saying nice things about me coming in to vote on Brexit while 9 months pregnant…. I've done what I could this week, can you do yours by joining the People's March on Saturday to fight for a People's Vote and an #ExitfromBrexit? (3/3)https://t.co/hxldKHwzYI — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 20, 2018

To be fair, I really should commend Baby Hames for staying put to let Jo vote. The wee one will be joining the rest of the family soon and we at LDV wish them all the very best as they get to know each other.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings