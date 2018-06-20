Caron Lindsay

All the best, Jo…

By | Wed 20th June 2018 - 10:15 pm

This afternoon, MPs who really shouldn’t have been in the House of Commons, either through very advanced pregnancy or serious illness, had to go in and vote on that Brexit amendment.

One of them was our Jo Swinson, who is two days past her due date with her second baby. It is entirely unsurprising that she made it in to vote. Anyone who knows how committed and determined she is will know that unless she was in fairly advanced labour, she would made it. She still deserves respect for doing so. Most women have stopped going into the office by due date + 2.

In the 19th year of the 21st century, it is ridiculous that there is no procedure in place to enable MPs to cast their votes by proxy if they are indisposed for whatever reason. The House voted for it some weeks ago, and it is not difficult to set up. I wonder if the Government would have found a greater sense of urgency to do this if the MPs in question had been on the Conservative side.

Jo tweeted about her day and, of course, she had something for us to do too.

To be fair, I really should commend Baby Hames for staying put to let Jo vote. The wee one will be joining the rest of the family soon and we at LDV wish them all the very best as they get to know each other.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoe Otten 21st Jun - 2:08am
    Little Jackie, open economies are richer and pay their workers better than closed economies do. Open economies can better afford infrastructure, health care and the...
  • User AvatarJoeB 21st Jun - 1:27am
    I think Wilson, Heath and Callaghan were all under-estimated PMs in their time. The 1967 devaluation was a politically difficult issue at a time when...
  • User AvatarJohn Kelly 21st Jun - 12:20am
    I just signed a petition this evening for a woman who needs a kidney transplant if she is to survive and a home office official...
  • User AvatarGraham Evans 20th Jun - 11:54pm
    Labour governments under Harold Wilson certainly had their economic difficulties, particularly the balance of payments deficit (which incidentally has never been subsequently addressed but these...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 20th Jun - 11:35pm
    Mark Wright in the course of a marvellous and typical of him intelligent and original argument, makes one very absurd point, he says he did...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Jun - 10:57pm
    As someone originally from Huddersfield, and unlike some actually experienced his terms as Prime Minister, I am proud of Harold Wilson - a very underestimated...