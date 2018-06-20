Paul Walter

Theresa May – the Tories’ Harold Wilson?

By | Wed 20th June 2018 - 5:30 pm

Mark Pack recently tweeted:


It is a very interesting parallel.

Firstly, we ought to say that, in contrast to Theresa May, Harold Wilson ran a pretty happy Number Ten at a staff level and had a quite brilliant political aura around him for his early years. As he castigated the old Tory aristocratic government and took over as PM, he got on well with the press and was pretty much in control of all he surveyed. I don’t think T May has had that sort of period. It was only when he had to finally cave in to devaluation in 1967 that the shine was knocked off his prime ministership and he tended to lurch from crisis to crisis.

One characteristic May perhaps shares with Wilson is the ability to suffer a major setback but then try to convince people it is fantastically good and what she wanted all along. Despite spending years trying to avoid devaluation, when it came, Harold Wilson put a remarkably positive spin on it, telling the nation:

From now on, the pound abroad is worth 14 per cent or so less in terms of other currencies. That doesn’t mean, of course, that the Pound here in Britain, in your pocket or purse or in your bank, has been devalued.

Charitably, this could be described as “gilding the lilly”, an activity in which Theresa May also seems to excel – see her attempts to sell repeated red line defeats in the Brexit negotiations and last weekend’s NHS spending promise.

But I came across a sentence last night in Ben Pimlott’s excellent biography of Harold Wilson. It seems to encapsulate a key similarity between Wilson and May in their attempts to find a way through controversies where their respective parties are at internal loggerheads. Regarding the debates following the 1967 devaluation, Pimlott quotes Roy Jenkins, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, as saying:

His own patience being apparently limitless, he allowed Cabinet to bore itself into exhaustion.

This appears to be Theresa May’s tack at the moment with respect to the Max Fac versus Customs partnership versus ????? debate about Brexit.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

