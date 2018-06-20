The Voice

Know about crime and policing or how to share benefits of economic growth?

By | Wed 20th June 2018 - 3:55 pm

The Federal Policy Committee is looking for volunteers to serve on two working groups which will bring forward new policy on crime and policing and on sharing the benefits of economic growth:

The FPC is looking to appoint members of these groups to develop policy in each of these areas.

Both working groups will take evidence in the second half of 2018, run consultation sessions at Spring Conference 2019 and prepare their final drafts over March-June 2019. These will be presented to FPC for amendments and approval. Subject to this approval, the final papers will be published in July 2019, and debated at the Autumn 2019 conference.

We are currently seeking members of these working groups. Group members will usually have one or more of the following:

  • Interest or experience of relevant policy areas
  • Experience in campaigns, media or communications
  • Experience of using policy as a campaigning tool

Working group members are expected to participate in meetings, input their ideas for policy, and play a role in drafting, and commenting on drafts of, the consultation and policy papers. The position is voluntary. Members of the working group must be a member of the party and be willing to make a commitment over 12-18 months, including some evenings.

All the information you need to apply (deadline 1pm on 2nd July) is here.

